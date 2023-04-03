Suspect in custody following police chase in Foxborough

A person was taken into police custody Sunday after allegedly leading police in a chase in Foxborough in a stolen vehicle before ditching it and fleeing on foot, State Police said.

State Police and Foxborough police were investigating a stolen vehicle parked outside The Lodge apartments at 400 Foxborough Blvd. when, at 7:38 p.m., a suspect came out of a building and began driving away in the vehicle, State Police said in a statement.

Officers and troopers pursued the vehicle onto Forbes Boulevard and then onto Route 140, where the driver stopped and fled on foot, State Police said. A State Police helicopter and K-9 team were called in to search the area.