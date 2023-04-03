Suspect in custody following police chase in Foxborough

A person was taken into police custody Sunday after allegedly leading police in a chase in Foxborough in a stolen vehicle before ditching it and fleeing on foot, State Police said.
State Police and Foxborough police were investigating a stolen vehicle parked outside The Lodge apartments at 400 Foxborough Blvd. when, at 7:38 p.m., a suspect came out of a building and began driving away in the vehicle, State Police said in a statement.
Officers and troopers pursued the vehicle onto Forbes Boulevard and then onto Route 140, where the driver stopped and fled on foot, State Police said. A State Police helicopter and K-9 team were called in to search the area.
Around 8:30 p.m. Foxborough police were alerted to a suspect in the area of 32 Commercial St. trying to break into a vehicle, State Police said. A State Police helicopter scanned the area and spotted a person running into a wooded area.
Police moved to the area and a State Police trooper located and apprehended the suspect, the statement said. Drugs were also recovered from the scene, State Police said.
The person, who was not identified, was taken to the State Police barracks in Foxborough for booking, the statement said.
