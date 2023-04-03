‘They had guns pointed at us:’ Student shares how Harvard University police responded to hoax emergency call early Monday

“We were all terrified — they had guns pointed at us,” Cotton said in a phone interview. “Everybody was extremely frazzled. No one’s been asleep since.”

The student, Jarah Cotton, said police received a call falsely claiming that two women inside the dorm room were going to be killed. She and three other students were forced from their DeWolfe Street suite by officers around 4 a.m., she said, and the ordeal has left them deeply shaken.

A group of Harvard University students were ordered from their suite at gunpoint by campus police officers early Monday after the department received a false emergency call, according to one of the students involved in the incident.

Advertisement

The FBI’s Boston office is aware of the reported swatting incident at Harvard University Monday, and is coordinating with its law enforcement partners, according to Kristen Setera, an agency spokesperson.

Harvard University Police Chief Victor Clay and representatives of the university did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge Police spokesperson, said the city department did not receive any notification about the reported threat, and was not aware of it when contacted by a Globe reporter.

The reported hoax call aimed at the Harvard students Monday also comes amid a troubling surge of false emergency calls to police reporting active shooters and threats of violence at schools in Massachusetts and across the country.

So-called “swatting” calls — nicknamed for heavily armed teams of police officers — often trigger massive responses from law enforcement agencies, and can also sow feelings of fear and anxiety among people caught in the middle.

The FBI estimates there are thousands of such calls each year ins the US, according to the FBI’s Setera. Federal charges could be considered in cases of making a false report about a threat made against a school or another public place, she said.

Advertisement

At Harvard, the four students who were in the suite Monday are Black, Cotton said. She said “it was a possibility” that they were targeted because of their race.

“I’m going to be a lot more vigilant going forward,” Cotton said.

Cotton said she was startled awake Monday morning by the sound of banging on her suite’s doorway. She could hear officers shouting they were with the university’s police department, and ordered the suite’s occupants to open the door.

By the time she got out of bed, another roommate had let the police in, she said. Cotton recalled seeing several officers dressed all in black, wearing helmets, and carrying what she described as large, assault rifle-style weapons.

At that moment, Cotton had no idea what was going on, and feared for her own safety, she said.

“I didn’t know why they were coming in... I haven’t done anything, that was my first thought,” Cotton said. “But I was like, well this is not really the time to argue because they had guns pointed at us.”

“They said, ‘Put your hands up where I can see them, and exit the suite,’ " Cotton recalled.

Cotton and two other roommates were up, but a fourth hadn’t yet left her bedroom. Cotton said she offered to go get the absent roommate, but police instead banged on the woman’s bedroom door and ordered her out as well.

The four were moved to another suite while police apparently searched their rooms for any suspects, Cotton said. About 20 minutes after they arrived, the officers explained why they responded in force, she said.

Advertisement

The university officers told the students that the department had received a call reporting someone was going to kill two women living in their suite, according to Cotton. They had tried calling Cotton and another roommate a few minutes earlier, she said.

After they didn’t answer, police went directly to their suite, Cotton said. Afterwards, several of the officers apologized, and they appeared to have been genuinely concerned for their safety, she said.

“They were very nice about it, but it was still a very traumatic experience,” Cotton said.

In the hours since the police ordered them from their suite, Cotton said the four roommates are trying to support one another.

“Nobody really wants to be by themselves,” she said.

Living during a time of mass shootings, Cotton said she isn’t sure how the police should have handled the case. She wants officers to be attentive, and if they received a report that someone was going to be killed, they needed to respond.

“So I understand why they did it. But in the moment, it was very frightening,” Cotton said. “I felt like a criminal.”













John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.