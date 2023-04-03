Where to brunch (and eat other meals) this Easter in R.I.

Whether you celebrate the holiday or not, restaurants in Rhode Island are serving a plethora of specials and tasting menus. And whether you’re looking for brunch, an early dinner, or something sweet to bring to your relative’s house, here’s where you should plan to stop this weekend.

The traditional glazed ham our ancestors made by hand in their kitchens each Easter Sunday has been done . It’s time to shake things up.

Andrew’s Bistro: If you’re looking for a later brunch on Easter Sunday, Andrew’s Bistro is serving a slow-roasted pork shank with a creamy parmesan mushroom polenta, a salad with brown-sugared roasted plums and candied pecans, and a halibut dish that’s topped with a house-made cilantro tomato white wine sauce. Start off with a treat from their raw bar like a Bloody Mary oyster shooter or a cocktail like their pomegranate citrus sparkling sangria. Check out the full menu here. 3755 Mendon Road, Cumberland, andrewsbistro.com.

Waterdog Kitchen & Bar: In Warren, Waterdog will be serving dirty poutine, morning tacos, brioche French toast with a Portuguese custard, and more. Reservations are open beginning at 10 a.m. 125 Water St., Warren, waterdogkitchen.com.

Bayberry Garden: Along the river, Bayberry Garden will be serving a special Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bar will stay open until 5 p.m. 225 Dyer St., Providence, bayberrygarden.com.

Boundary Kitchen & Bar: In Pawtucket, Boundary is offering a brunch buffet for $35 per adult and $12 per child from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are required. 67 Garrity St., Pawtucket, boundarykitchenbar.com.

The dining room at Bayberry Garden in Providence, R.I. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Il Massimo: Brunch at Il Massimo on Easter Sunday begins at 10 a.m. with a special menu that ranges from brioche French toast, crab cake Benedict, and lobster crepes. Try sharing a bomboloni, which are Italian hole-less potato doughnuts filled with Nutella and vanilla cream. See the full brunch menu here. The restaurant will stop serving brunch at 2 p.m. to begin dinner service until 9 p.m. Find their gluten-free options here. 134 Atwells Ave., Providence, massimori.com.

Castle Hill Inn: For $75 per person, enjoy a three-course brunch with your choice of appetizer, main, and dessert by executive chef Andy Taur. Some of these options range from a curried carrot soup, aged country ham with cheddar biscuits, grilled beef tenderloin with a peppercorn sauce, or a truffled asparagus Benedict with pommes paillasson. See their full Easter brunch menu here. 590 Ocean Drive, Newport, castlehillinn.com.

Red Stripe: In Wayland Square, Red Stripe will be offering a full brunch and dinner menu starting at 11 a.m. Some of their Easter specials include a herb-crusted ham steak that’s drizzled with a maple bourbon sauce and a house-made tiramisu. 465 Angell St., Providence, redstriperestaurants.com.

Stoneacre Brasserie: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stoneacre Brasserie will be serving brunch with items like a homemade buttermilk biscuit with honey whipped butter, salmon cake Benedict with béarnaise, and French toast bread pudding with a whipped crème fraîche. Dinner will begin at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. If you’re looking for a slightly more casual brunch, the Brasserie’s sister restaurant, Stoneacre Garden, is also accepting Easter brunch reservations. 28 Washington Square, Newport, stoneacrebrasserie.com.

Ocean House: In Westerly, the Ocean House is serving an Easter Buffet in their ballroom, which will feature a carving station and complimentary mimosas. Here’s a full menu. All children under 5 will be able to eat for free while the buffet will cost $125 per adult and $65 for every child between 6 and 12. 1 Bluff Ave., Westerly, oceanhouseri.com.

A spread of dinner plates from River Falls Restaurant in Woonsocket, R.I. HANDOUT

FOR DINNER

River Falls: In Woonsocket, River Falls is hosting their Easter dinner, which will include items like prime rib, lamb shank, and a French silk pie for dessert. If you’re more of an early riser, they’re serving Belgian liege waffles with a warm berry compote for brunch. See the full menu. 74 S Main St., Woonsocket, riverfallscomplex.com.

Ella’s Food and Drink: From 1 to 6 p.m., Ella’s will be serving an a la carte menu with a few holiday specials. 2 Tower St., Westerly, ellasfinefoodanddrink.com.

Cafe Nuovo: At Providence’s Waterplace, Cafe Nuovo will be open from noon to 6 p.m. for those looking for an early Easter dinner. One Citizens Plaza, Providence, cafenuovo.com.

The East End: If you don’t care too much for holiday-specific dinners but are looking for a hearty meal, the East End will be serving their regular menu of dinner dishes with locally-sourced ingredients. 244 Wickenden St., Providence, theeastendpvd.com.

A springtime calamari dish at The East End in Providence, R.I. The East End

The George: Stuffed mushrooms, crab cakes, blackened swordfish, glazed ham, and herb-crusted racks of lamb are a few of the dishes being offered at The George this Easter from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 401-642-6840. 121 Washington St., Providence, thegeorgerestaurantri.com.

Giusto: Along Newport’s coastline, owner and chef Kevin O’Donnell will be plating a special chef’s tasting for $55 per person for lunch and dinner. Reservations are open from 11:15 a.m. until about 8:30 p.m. 4 Commercial Wharf, Newport, giustonewport.com.

Bellini: For an upscale dinner, Bellini at Hotel Beatrice is serving a four-course meal featering braised veal cheese with polenta stracchino and truffle. Reservations should be made online. 50 Westminster St., Providence, bellinirestaurant.com.

Mill’s Tavern: Chef Edward Bolus will be serving items like maple-smoked Blue fish and salmon deviled eggs at Mill’s Tavern. The restaurant will be open on Easter from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Special libations include strawberry sangrias and a non-alcoholic ginger carrot soda. 101 North Main St., Providence, millstavernrestaurant.com.

Little Sister: Alongside a Puerto Rican-inspired dinner, Little Sister will be hosting their weekly wine tasting series where you’ll receive five tasting pours of “wild and funky” spring-appropriate wines. Bottles will be sold at a discount at the end of the tasting. Tickets are $50 each. 737a Hope St., Providence, littlesisterpvd.com.

Assorted macaroons Wendy Maeda

FOR SOMETHING SWEET

Newport Sweet Shoppe: Family owned since 1995, Patrick and Amanda Bryan are offering bunny bait boxes, buttercream eggs, and jelly beans galore throughout Easter weekend. Check out their holiday menu here. 82 William St., Newport, newportsweetshoppe.com.

Provencal Bakery: If you’re looking for some crusty artisan bread to share at the Easter dinner table with a slab of butter or paired with some dipping oil, it’s what Provencal Bakery is known for. But leading up to Easter, it’s also where you can load up on scones, cookies for the kids, pies, and other treats. 750 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown, provencalbakery.com.

Gingersnaps Bakery: In Lincoln, Gingersnaps is putting together sets of pastel-colored macaroons in flavors like lemon, cake batter, mixed berry, and lavender. Bunny bait cookies and a paint-your-own Easter egg kit (made with frosted sugar cookies) are available for pre-order. 182 Front St., Lincoln, gingersnapsbakeryri.com.

Mapleville Farm: From cinnamon rolls, lavender and lemon scones, dessert trays, and even Easter-themed floral baskets, Mapleville Farm is offering a large menu of Easter items for pick-up. See the menu here. 544 Victory Highway, Burrillville, bensbakery.com/maplevillefarm.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.