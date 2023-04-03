Woman, 58; man, 60, hit by vehicle in Lawrence

A 58-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man walking near an intersection in Lawrence were struck by a vehicle that was turning on Monday afternoon, police said.
Emergency responders went to the intersection of Lawrence Street and Erving Avenue for the incident at 3:34 p.m., Lawrence police Detective Thomas M. Cuddy, a department spokesman, wrote in an e-mail. Lawrence police, Lawrence firefighters, and parademics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital went to the scene.
The vehicle was turning onto Lawrence Street from Erving Avenue when it struck the pedestrians, Cuddy wrote.
The victims were treated on scene and then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, Cuddy wrote. The driver, a 56-year-old man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, Cuddy wrote. He did not release the names of the driver or the victims.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.