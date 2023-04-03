Woman, 58; man, 60, hit by vehicle in Lawrence

A 58-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man walking near an intersection in Lawrence were struck by a vehicle that was turning on Monday afternoon, police said.

Emergency responders went to the intersection of Lawrence Street and Erving Avenue for the incident at 3:34 p.m., Lawrence police Detective Thomas M. Cuddy, a department spokesman, wrote in an e-mail. Lawrence police, Lawrence firefighters, and parademics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital went to the scene.

The vehicle was turning onto Lawrence Street from Erving Avenue when it struck the pedestrians, Cuddy wrote.