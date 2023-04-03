Woman killed in two-alarm Westborough house fire

Westborough firefighters went to the area of 55 Belknap St., a single-family home, at 1:44 p.m. after receiving a report of a fire and found out on the way that a person was trapped inside, the statement said.

The woman’s identity had not been released as of Monday evening. According to a statement released by the state Department of Fire Services, she was an “older adult.”

A woman died and two emergency responders were injured in a two-alarm fire at a home in Westborough on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters went into the building after seeing heavy fire in the left side and front and found the woman inside, the statement said.

Efforts to battle the fire “were complicated by the explosion of multiple propane tanks next to the home as they were battling the fire,” the statement said.

A Westborough firefighter and a police officer received injuries that were non-life-threatening and were taken from the scene to receive medical care, the statement said.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Westborough Fire Department, Westborough police, and State Police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office and to the Worcester district attorney’s office, according to the statement.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.