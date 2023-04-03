The Women’s History I Carry With Me is love: Alexis Garrison

“Cannabis can be used as an ingredient on a day to day basis,” Garrison says. “A big part of the destigmatization of this plant is it’s not just a vessel to get you high. It is a healing, medicinal plant.”

In the kitchen, she grounds herself in her roots. Not just in what she’s making, something like fish and grits, but in how she cooks it. Garrison infuses her oils and butters with cannabis.

Canna Haute is her infused culinary experience and collection of infused cooking goods. Last year, she placed first and second in the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts for best edibles.

Cooking brings her back to the love she has for her family.

“As a chef, I like to tell stories of the diaspora through food, the stories of my family,” she says. “Cooking was something we did together as a family. Bringing different types of food to the table is one of the most human experiences you can share, communing and relating through cuisines.”

My life is a beautiful resistance because [of] the smile that I wear on my face everyday. That is my beautiful resistance.

The women’s history I carry with me is both the struggle of the women of my past and the optimism of the women of my past. They’ve given me the strength to persevere through adversity.

How has Black love shaped you?

When someone is in love you see it in their face, in their everyday way. It’s something we wear well and it exudes from our energy. Love has made me look at things differently. Having a partner that is my number one fan? Having such a support system? I have never known anything like that until now.

Why is joy important?

Celebrating joy is what carries us and gets us through the most difficult times. Joy and love is what allows us to see what is truly possible.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.