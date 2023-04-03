Four under-the-radar elections that may have surprising national implications

Here are a few local elections that could have national implications.

Amid all the major political news from Washington to New York, several under-the-radar political battles around the country are picking up steam. Some are quite local, but they’re drawing attention nationally for one reason or another. And there’s a lot at stake, from issues related to abortion, education, and homelessness to the 2024 presidential race.

The midterm elections took place months ago. The 2024 presidential race has been plodding along at the slowest pace in decades. On Capitol Hill, with Congress divided, it’s more or less gridlock.

Chicago mayoral race

Weeks ago there were a lot of headlines about how Lori Lightfoot, the first Black woman and first openly gay person to be mayor of Chicago, also became the first mayor to lose reelection in four decades.

But now the race has moved on to be a test for the future of the Democratic Party. The runoff features a pair of Democrats who are dramatically different people ideologically. One, Paul Vallas, quipped that he was basically a Republican. The other, Brandon Johnson, is a progressive who has the backing of Bernie Sanders.

Vallas is a former Chicago school superintendent. Johnson is a former Chicago Teachers Union leader. Vallas wants the police to crack down on crime in the city. Johnson wants the city to invest in a “more holistic approach to public safety.”

The election, which will be held on Tuesday, has many in the national Democratic Party on edge, trying to figure out which approach wins with voters. One politician who is especially curious is one who isn’t getting involved at all: Joe Biden.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz and Republican-backed Dan Kelly participated in a debate on March 21. Morry Gash/Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court judicial election

The supreme court of a Midwestern state is a long way from things New Englanders usually think about, but this is one race they should think about.

What happens in Tuesday’s election in Wisconsin may well determine who winds up winning the presidential race in 2024. Seriously.

Over the past decade, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has made national news repeatedly at the same time it has become increasingly partisan. In recent years, this has meant a conservative 4-3 majority has ruled on any number of cultural issues affecting residents there but also on cases involving redistricting and the 2020 presidential election.

Now one of those conservatives is leaving, creating an opportunity for Democrats to win back the majority.

It’s “the most important election nobody’s ever heard of,” according to the Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler. But some have certainly heard of it, given the unprecedented levels of money and campaigning that have gone into the technically non-partisan campaign.

Jay Ruais (left), June Trisciani (center), and Will Stewart (right) are the three contenders who declared their candidacy for mayor of Manchester, N.H., as of March 23. Cheryl Senter for The Boston Globe, June Trisciani

Manchester, N.H., mayoral race

Manchester’s Mayor Joyce Craig, a Democrat, announced she would not seek re-election, opening up what will likely be a nationally watched contest.

Craig steps down at a time when the city’s downtown has deteriorated, troubled with drugs and homelessness since the pandemic. The open race in the state’s largest city is set to be the most interesting election in the Granite State this year, which means that presidential candidates will swarm to appear with the candidates and donate money before the September primary.

Well, one would at least expect that to be the case with Jay Rauis, the only Republican candidate running at the time at this time. Democrats, including Aldermen Will Stewart and June Trisciani — who both announced they would run after Craig said she would not seek reelection — may not be able to count on such national help.

New Hampshire Democrats and the national Democrats are at war over the presidential primary calendar and any presidential candidates who give money or campaign in the state may be punished.

Manchester is a swing city in all levels of politics, so this type of national involvement will matter.

Rhode Island’s First Congressional District race

In Rhode Island, there is growing anticipation involving a rare special election for the US House. Incumbent David Cicilline announced he is stepping down from the House on June 1 to lead the non-profit Rhode Island Foundation.

Cicilline was first elected to the seat in 2010. Prior to that, he served as the mayor of Providence.

Eight Democrats have already declared they are running, including state legislators and the state’s Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. Republican Aaron Guckian, a former candidate for lieutenant governor, is exploring a run.

The primary will be held in September, followed by a November general election. Everyone expects the seat will stay in Democratic hands, but given that the person who wins could hold the seat a long time, it will be a big moment in New England, if not national, politics.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.