All in prison, not just some, should gain from Healey’s education boost

I was encouraged to read that the Healey administration is planning to expand education to the tune of $10 million for incarcerated people in preparation for release, as noted in Ivy Scott’s article about the School for Reentry at the Boston Pre-Release Center (“Healey aims to boost education for inmates,” Metro, March 22). I agree that providing expanded educational opportunities for people as they prepare to leave prison brings net benefits for all.

However, I also hope for an expanded commitment to support educational opportunities for everyone in prison, regardless of their sentence length. Massachusetts has made a practice of restricting programming opportunities to those serving long or life sentences under the argument that such opportunities are wasted on people who will not reenter society.