All in prison, not just some, should gain from Healey’s education boost

I was encouraged to read that the Healey administration is planning to expand education to the tune of $10 million for incarcerated people in preparation for release, as noted in Ivy Scott’s article about the School for Reentry at the Boston Pre-Release Center (“Healey aims to boost education for inmates,” Metro, March 22). I agree that providing expanded educational opportunities for people as they prepare to leave prison brings net benefits for all.
However, I also hope for an expanded commitment to support educational opportunities for everyone in prison, regardless of their sentence length. Massachusetts has made a practice of restricting programming opportunities to those serving long or life sentences under the argument that such opportunities are wasted on people who will not reenter society.
Advertisement
In fact, people with long sentences participate in creating the culture of prisons. For example, in a graduation speech at the 2022 Emerson College commencement for incarcerated students who earned bachelor of arts degrees through the Emerson Prison Initiative, one student noted how access to college had changed the culture of MCI-Concord. “We used to be lifting weights and talking about the latest gossip,” he said. “Now, we’re discussing Foucault!”
While many alumni will leave prison and put their degrees to use outside, others are serving life sentences. I hope the Healey administration will think expansively about how to support education for all incarcerated people in the Commonwealth.
Mneesha Gellman
Director, Emerson Prison Initiative
Boston
The writer is an associate professor of political science at Emerson College.