Disasters will happen, and Massachusetts isn’t prepared

Climate change has put people has put more people, in more places, at risk of experiencing a disaster, such as those relating to sea level rise , changing drought and wildfire conditions, and growing hurricane risk. Development in high-risk areas (such as along the coast) and an aging infrastructure that has not been retrofitted for climate change are contributing to our overall risk. Our front-line defense is the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, whose emergency managers are tasked with preventing disasters and preparing residents to respond and recover when prevention fails.

Emergency managers not only address climate-related risks but are also responsible for an expanding repertoire of hazards. In the past few years, the state has faced boil water orders for E. coli, chemical fires, and COVID-19. MEMA was even called on to care for the migrants sent here from Florida. In each crisis, emergency managers have been there, working behind the scenes, to keep residents safe and to help them recover.

For more than 15 years, I’ve traveled from disaster to disaster around the country. From New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the levee failure to the Gulf Coast during the 2010 BP oil disaster, and Joplin, Mo., after the 2011 tornado. I’ve seen communities struggle with how to approach emergency management. That struggle has become more pronounced now as risk grows and changes. Massachusetts is no different.

Although emergency managers do so much with so little, the way they are triaging crises is not sustainable. For emergency managers to be able to continue to meet the needs of the state — and to be able to focus on preventing disasters from happening — they need the appropriate resources.

There are two ways the Legislature can provide support immediately. First, it can better fund emergency management. The governor’s fiscal 2024 budget appropriation for MEMA is $4.9 million.

Increasing MEMA’s budget would enable the agency to hire more staff. MEMA currently has 90 full-time positions, which pales in comparison to other similarly sized states. Indiana has 200 full-time positions. Colorado has 139, and Tennessee has 127. More staff means more people to help on projects such as providing technical assistance to local communities applying for mitigation grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This would be particularly helpful for marginalized communities, which often have higher risk but do not have the resources to be competitive for federal funding as compared to whiter, wealthier communities.

A well-funded and staffed MEMA will also benefit local emergency management agencies.

For example, the federal government provides annual funding to each state through the Emergency Management Performance Grant to be used for emergency preparedness. Massachusetts portion is about $8 million annually. Each state decides how to spend its portion of the funding. Ideally, state agencies would pass the full grant to local emergency management agencies, which are underfunded and understaffed. Across the country, EMPG funds are propping up local emergency management agencies. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened in Massachusetts. Because the state has underfunded MEMA, it has only been able to pass around $2.5 million annually of the EMPG funding to local communities. MEMA has kept the additional $5.5 million just to keep the lights on.

At minimum, the Legislature should recommend doubling the governor’s proposed MEMA budget so the full $8 million in EMPG funding can be passed along to local emergency management agencies in every community across the state. This would help enable them to hire full-time emergency managers (instead of part-time emergency managers, which is largely the case now) and do more to mitigate risk and prepare for future disasters. This is particularly important because, as we say in emergency management, disasters begin and end locally.

In addition to appropriately funding our emergency management agencies, the state needs to do more to help professionalize emergency management. A first step is asking the Legislature to create a special commission on the field of emergency management. This commission will help officials better understand what the needs are across the state.

As the climate crisis and other risks come to fruition, the state must have a robust emergency management system — at the state and local levels — to prevent the worst and protect residents when disasters do inevitably happen.

Samantha L. Montano is an assistant professor in the Emergency Management Department at Massachusetts Maritime Academy.