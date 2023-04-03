In portrait of released inmate, reader is left thinking of the victims

While reading Adrian Walker’s recent front-page story celebrating the confessed double murderer Ramadan Shabazz, who was recently released from prison (“After 51 years, a new man,” March 16), I kept waiting to learn more details about the murderer’s victims. Who were they? Did they leave grieving survivors, and if so, who? Spouses, children, friends, lovers, colleagues? How old were they when their murderer permanently took their freedom? Other than the fact that they were security guards when murdered, what had they accomplished in their lives? What might they have contributed to the world if their lives had not been stolen? Do any people still grieve them after 51 years? Does anybody care?

Not only did Walker choose to ignore these details, he chose not to give the murdered victims the simple dignity of their names. To the readers of the article, they were no more than anonymous “security guards.”