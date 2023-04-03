Marty Walsh skates away from his values supporting the LGBTQ community

But now, in his new role as executive director of the NHL Players’ Association, Walsh is siding with a few players who don’t want to wear Pride-themed jerseys during warm-up sessions on game night. While he said he personally supports the LGBTQ community, “At the end of the day, it’s up to the individual about what they want to do. If a player doesn’t want to wear a jersey in warm-up, they shouldn’t be forced to. I think that’s something that’s important,” Walsh said at his first press conference in his new position .

Twenty years ago, as a state lawmaker from Dorchester, Marty Walsh backed gay marriage when it was not always easy to do so. As mayor of Boston, he refused to march in the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade as long as gay and lesbian groups were excluded. In 2016, he raised a flag supporting the transgender community at Boston City Hall, saying he would not take it down until everyone in Massachusetts was equal under the law.

He can’t make a hockey player wear a certain jersey, but he could he make a stronger case for it. Instead, it looks like he’s skating away from where he was when he left Boston City Hall, first to become US labor secretary, then to represent professional hockey players. In a face-off between the cause of civil rights — as defined by the progressive Democrats he once courted — and individual rights — as defined by a handful of NHL players — Walsh picked the side that’s paying him a lot of money. He also picked the side embraced by sports fans who don’t want their fun interrupted by social causes. But, what a whiffed shot - for Walsh and for hockey.

As reported by the Associated Press, the Stanley Cup first appeared at a Pride parade in 2010, when then-Blackhawks defenseman Brent Sopel brought it to the celebration in Chicago. In 2013, the league partnered with the You Can Play Project, which promotes LGBTQ participation in sports. Meanwhile, NHL “Pride Nights” have been held for several years. (The Boston Bruins call its “Hockey Is For Everyone” night.) This year, however, a few players have objected to participating in pregame warm-ups that include Pride-themed jerseys. Some players cite religious beliefs, and concern has also been expressed on behalf of Russian players whose safety is supposedly at risk because of Russia’s anti-gay law.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has defended teams that have pulled out of Pride Night, saying, “Whether or not you choose to embrace a statement on behalf of a cause affirmatively, if you choose not to do that, it doesn’t necessarily make you a bigot.” True, but stepping up for the cause makes you a champion, which is what Walsh has been.

Throughout his political career, Walsh worked hard to avoid being typecast as just another socially conservative Irish Catholic pol from Dorchester. During his tenure as mayor, he leaned even further into a politically progressive identity. When he boycotted the St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2014 over the exclusion of gay and lesbian participants, Walsh said, “As mayor of the city of Boston, I have to do my best to ensure that all Bostonians are free to participate in the civic life of our city.”

He kept the pressure on, saying in 2017, “I will not tolerate discrimination in any form. We are one Boston, which means we are a fully inclusive city. I will not be marching in the parade unless this is resolved. Anyone who values what our city stands for should do the same.” That year, the decision was reversed and a gay veterans group joined the parade. In 2016, when Walsh flew a transgender flag over Boston City Hall Plaza, he said, “We’ve proven there’s nothing to fear from being inclusive. Quite the opposite. We are safer, we are stronger when everyone enjoys the same protections.”

Now he’s saying, “You have to support someone’s individual right if they don’t feel comfortable or don’t want to wear it, whatever. ... But at the end of the day, we have to be open to people and make sure they feel comfortable coming to an arena or being hockey players — or anybody, for that matter.”

Of course, being mayor is different from representing the hockey players union. Choosing not to march in a parade as an elected official is different from telling professional athletes they all must share in a certain belief and wear a jersey to prove it. But if Walsh truly believes in the values he promoted in Boston, he should bring them to hockey — with a slap shot that scores a goal.

