A teachable moment in Wayland, but will it be a learnable one?

Re “A rocky road for town’s 1st Black school chief” (Page A1, March 30): In 1998 I started a business to help young people, primarily high school graduates who were Black or brown, attain entry-level jobs in the financial services field. Our mission was to prepare youth for the workplace through an intensive three-week training program encompassing not only the skills of using automated office systems but also the nuances of working in a company with people who didn’t share their background. Companies compensated me when they hired a student, much like they did a recruiter. But here’s where this arrangement fell short: We may have prepared the students, but we didn’t prepare the workplace. As a result, the employees ran into headwinds (microaggressions) and many didn’t feel a sense of belonging.

Perhaps Wayland wanted to be a more inclusive town when it hired Omar Easy, a Black man, as superintendent of schools, but possibly the town wasn’t ready. If Wayland truly wants to embrace diversity, everyone will need to learn from this experience, reflect on why there have been so many stumbling blocks, and repair this situation, if it isn’t too late.