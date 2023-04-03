A union at Mass General Brigham would improve life for residents and patients

Months into my residency, my engagement ended. Everything changed. I struggled to find a studio apartment that I could afford with a single resident income. My cost of living now exceeds my earnings, and I am relying on savings to make it through this rental period. When my co-residents and I socialize, we often find ourselves talking about the mounting credit card debt as a result of our moving to Boston, turning off our heat to save on energy bills, and the fading state of our mental health. Though we laugh it off when we’re together, it’s an entirely different experience to confront the bills or suffer the mental and physical toll of working 14 days straight.

When I matched to medical residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, life felt like a dream. After years of hard work and dedication, I made it to one of the most prestigious hospitals in the country and the same city as my fiance.

No one begins their residency program thinking it will be easy. I knew it would be rigorous with long hours and high-pressure situations. However, nothing can truly prepare you for the emotional impact of being an intern at the bottom of the food chain, the sleep deprivation, or the disconnect from normal life that comes with working 80 hours a week in life-or-death situations — not to mention the demoralizing feeling of nearly half of your work hours being consumed by administrative tasks that prevent you from spending meaningful time with your patients.

As residents, we’re committed to providing exceptional care for our patients. But we’re often powerless to advocate for changes that would benefit both our patients and ourselves.

For over a century, health care systems have exploited resident and fellow physicians as a cheap source of labor. We’re legally bound to sign an employment contract that offers no room for salary or benefit negotiation, leaving us with little control over the working conditions that directly impact patient care. To make matters worse, many of us are saddled with crushing debt, often exceeding $250,000, due to the exorbitant costs of medical education, made even more unbearable by the skyrocketing cost of living.

These unsustainable working conditions can have a devastating impact on residents and fellows, leading to burnout, depression, and alarmingly high rates of suicide. Physician burnout can also have a negative impact on patients, increasing the likelihood of medical errors, unprofessional behavior, and lower patient satisfaction.

Unfortunately, our attempts to advocate for change through official channels often go unaddressed. When program leadership expressed concern about the number of house staff living paycheck to paycheck, Mass General Brigham initially chose not to address the issue. It was only after our union movement grew too loud to ignore that MGB coincidentally announced a 10 percent raise and annual stipend for residents and fellows to offset the cost of living.

The experience has taught us the true power of collective action, and we refuse to wait on the sidelines any longer. We should never have to choose between our careers and our health, and patients should never suffer due to unsustainable working conditions.

Resident unions across the country have made significant strides in improving working conditions and patient care standards. House staff at NYC Health + Hospitals, who are unionized with the Committee of Interns and Residents, established a $1 million Patient Care Trust Fund and purchased $600,000 in equipment to improve patient care for some of the poorest and sickest New Yorkers. CIR members at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center won $50,000 in back pay for missed retirement contributions. Since joining CIR in 2018, University of California, Los Angeles residents and fellows have won 56 percent in salary increases as well as an unprecedented fertility benefit package that is inclusive of LGBTQ couples.

These victories have shown us what is possible to gain for ourselves and our patients through a collective voice. I imagine what two holidays with family could mean, or how retirement support could manifest robust savings, and what a patient care fund could achieve.

As one of the wealthiest and most renowned health care systems in the country, MGB prides itself on being a hub of inspiring innovators on the cutting edge of medicine. A house staff union would only enhance the quality of its workforce. Happier and healthier residents make happier and healthier patients, and that is something worth fighting for. We are forming a union so, together, we can build a better future for residents, our patients, and health care as a whole.

Dr. Sarah Brown is a first-year resident in internal medicine at Mass General Brigham.