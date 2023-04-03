Celtics won’t know their first-round playoff opponent until next week, with Heat, Hawks, and Raptors possibilities

This is the season’s final week and the Celtics still have no clue about their first-round opponent and likely won’t know until the middle of next week, when the play-in games are decided.

Chances at the No. 1 seed are slim as the 76ers couldn’t help out the Celtics on Sunday. They were blasted by the Bucks at Fiserv Forum, almost sealing the top three seeds with Milwaukee leading the Celtics by two games with four to play.

PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics will walk into Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday with a chance to sweep the season series with the 76ers and clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

When the NBA added two teams and created the play-in tournament, it not only added more intrigue and competition for postseason spots, it also ensured that the top two seeds from each conference would have to wait additional time to learn of its first-round opponent.

“There’s nothing we can do about it; it’s out of our control,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “What we can control is playing the way we played in the last 11 games. We’re 8-3 and No. 1 in both offense and defense. We’re doing a lot of good things. We just have to keep that going.”

If the season ended today, the Celtics would play the winner of the Miami-Atlanta play-in game, with Game 1 starting the weekend of April 15 at TD Garden. The Heat, a longtime nemesis of the Celtics, have been fighting vigorously to avoid the play-in but they trail the Nets by two games. Brooklyn’s magic number to clinch the sixth seed, and a likely first-round matchup with the 76ers, is 2.

The Heat, considered a dangerous team when engaged and healthy, lead the Hawks by two games. Miami would like to clinch the seventh seed to host a play-in game, but the Heat could still fall to eighth or ninth with a final-week freefall.

Miami plays at Detroit, at Philadelphia, at Washington before hosting Orlando in the season finale. The 76ers may have nothing to play for Thursday if they already have lost out on the No. 2 seed to Boston. The Celtics’ magic number is 1.

The Hawks, who likely would be a more desired first-round opponent for the Celtics, end the season with games at Chicago, home against Washington and Philadelphia, and at Boston on the season’s final day.

The Celtics have a role in play-in positioning. Boston plays consecutive home games against the Raptors on Wednesday and Friday. Toronto is tied with the Hawks at 39-39 but Atlanta holds the tiebreaker after winning the season series. If the Raptors, who play at Charlotte before the pair of games at Boston, then host Milwaukee, are able to finish with a better record than the Hawks, they would play in that 7-8 play-in game with a chance to play the Celtics in the first round.

The Raptors are a baffling team with talented physical players but have been prone to slumps and inconsistent play. But they are 16-9 in their past 25 games to reach .500. And like the Heat, the Raptors have a history with the Celtics. Boston will have to determine which players to rest and when during the final week.

But with their final three games against the Raptors and Hawks, the Celtics will have a say in who they play in the first round. There won’t be what is considered an easy first-round opponent, but the good news for the Celtics is that it’s highly unlikely to be the Bulls.

Chicago has beaten the Celtics twice this season, both blowout wins at United Center. The Bulls’ magic number to clinch the 10th seed is 1, and the 10th seed can only advance to the eighth seed with two play-in victories. The Celtics are likely to avoid the Bulls in the first round.

The three most possible first-round opponents are Miami, Atlanta and Toronto and while the Celtics would be heavily favored in all three series, they don’t want to avoid a grueling series against a team with the potential to pull off an upset.

“We’ve been a very good team the entire year,” Mazzulla said. “It’s more about getting ready to play.”

The Celtics are listing guard/forward Jaylen Brown as questionable for Tuesday with lower back stiffness and Robert Williams has been declared out with left knee management. Boston comes right back to host Toronto on Wednesday, so sitting Williams could be a deliberate decision to split bigs since Al Horford hasn’t played both games in a back-to-back all season.

Mazzulla said he will determine lineups game by game, especially considering the importance of the games to the opponent. “I want to win,” he said.

And on the season’s final day, the NBA has scheduled games for all Eastern Conference teams to begin at 1 p.m. to avoid any competitive advantage or last-minute lineup changes because of results from other games.

But the certainty is the Celtics will have to wait another 10 days to find out who comes to TD Garden to begin what they hope is a long and successful playoff run.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.