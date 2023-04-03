Different versions of what’s really going on with the Patriots speak to the divide between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft

They’re passing that buck better than anything from the arm of Mac Jones. The press posturing of the two Patriots pillars indicates how deep the divide is. They’re not telling the same story never mind being on the same page.

Both Belichick and owner Robert Kraft were happy to herald their roles in winning six Super Bowls. We could fill a library with the books dedicated to each. Now, neither wants to be the face of the Patriots downturn — four years without a playoff win and two losing seasons in the last three.

The Patriots, particularly coach Bill Belichick, like to revel in their history. The Roman historian Tacitus summed up the current state of the team: “Victory is claimed by all, failure to one alone.”

Kraft’s media proxies say he has pelted Belichick with verbal demerits and that Kraft is responsible for the installation of a qualified offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien. Camp Belichick relays that despite all the tough talk from the owner it’s business as usual in Fort Foxborough. The changes made this offseason were ones the coach was going to make anyway following a desultory 8-9 campaign.

Question either version of events and you end up in the crossfire. Yours truly was taken to task by self-styled Patriots ombudsman Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston for a column imploring Kraft to rein in his rubber-stamping of Belichick after four years (see: Brown, Antonio) of mistakes and misjudgments.

Curran wrote: “Kraft pulled the plug on Bill’s nebulous ‘Mystery Coordinator’ operation by saying the team was hiring an offensive coordinator … In the past few years, Kraft’s pointed out bad drafting, misspent money in free agency, Mac Jones being set up to fail, Matt Patricia getting put in a bad spot, and made it clear that the decision on Tom Brady was Bill’s, not his.”

That’s all great. But that all happened after the fact, after the damage was done. How about proactively preventing the next possible blunder that Kraft will chastise Belichick for?

It’s too much to ask that Kraft stop train-wreck decisions like anointing Patricia and Joe Judge as offensive architects? Even Belichick has a boss. Act like it.

But wait … according to another NBC Sports Boston personality, Michael Holley, the Hoodie is still the Alexander Haig of football in Foxborough. He’s in control.

Here was Holley on Feb. 28 on “Boston Sports Tonight” on the idea that the scathing letter to season ticket-holders and the unprecedented press release announcing the return of ostensible Belichick successor Jerod Mayo represented an inflection point:

“Bill Belichick has gotten everything that he wanted even though the owner says he’s going to be on your back,” said Holley, who got the definitive under-the-Hoodie look at the team with his excellent book “Patriot Reign” in 2004. “He gets Billy O’Brien. He gets Adrian Klemm. Jerod Mayo is back. He gets the same things! Nothing has changed.”

Nothing has changed or Kraft is cracking down?

Figuring out these diametrically opposed narratives makes for must-see TV, gents. It can be Lords of the Laptops meets Lord of the Flies.

Joking aside, the disparate stories are disconcerting because they’re a reflection of a deeper disconnect. Winning is the ultimate deodorant. It covers up any scent of dissension. Remove it and everyone’s nose gets out of joint.

The last time Kraft and a hallowed Patriots coach named Bill (Parcells) were proffering different versions of events through the press it didn’t end well.

Both Kraft and Belichick should be smart enough to reach a compromise. While there are verbal rebukes and tweaks, Kraft is always careful to bring it back to, “I think Bill is exceptional at what he does, and I’ve given him the freedom to make the choices and do the things that need to be done.”

Belichick is more bellicose. He has courted conflict with a future Hall of Fame quarterback and a deserving Hall of Fame owner. The coach is a devout believer in the chain of command as long as he’s at the top of it. But owner always trumps coach.

Try finding another owner this accommodating to a soon-to-be 71-year-old head coach that sports a 25-26 record the last three seasons, letting him hire his sons, employ his friends, and operate with total autonomy.

The days of Belichick running an unfettered, football fiefdom with little oversight need to be over. Some of these decisions demand consultation, review, and, yes, prior approval. It’s not that complicated.

So, it’s disappointing that when confronted with the Patricia debacle Kraft disavowed any ability to prevent it.

“In life, it’s important to try to know what you don’t know and then try to get the best people,” he said in Phoenix. “I’m in no position to know going in whether that’s the right thing.”

Here’s where that excuse and the clothesline of logic that the Kraft defense hangs upon falls apart faster than a reality show romance. The owner proclaims he had no ability to stop the Patricia/Judge fiasco but still wants all the credit for keeping Belichick and Brady together for 20 years.

From Curran: “He deserves credit for staying out of Bill’s way and keeping Brady and Belichick together for the past decade.”

But wait, didn’t you say earlier that Kraft “made it clear that the decision on Tom Brady was Bill’s, not his.”

Paradox Alert.

We must give Kraft all the credit for keeping House Patriot on the throne and let him walk away unscathed from effectively choosing Belichick over Brady?

The team is rushing to send copies of that spurious rationale out to their season ticket-holders as an addendum to the Kraft hagiography “The Dynasty.”

If Kraft has put Belichick on notice then how do we explain the promotion of sycophant Judge to assistant head coach and the center of Belichick’s inner circle? This was allowed despite Judge undermining Jones and providing incorrect cross-position coaching points, according to a Boston Herald 2022 Patriots postmortem.

Like Patriots route runners crashing into each other on offense, the two versions of what’s going on from Kraft and Belichick don’t align properly.

It’s time for the Kraft and Belichick to get their stories straight, swallow their pride, and find a path back to contention for the Patriots that isn’t simply addressing media grievances and dressing up the old way of doing business.

