EMass girls’ lacrosse: Boston College-bound Alexa Kenney (NDA-Hingham) headlines Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Carney, Franklin — A senior midfielder headed to James Madison, Carney (60 goals, 19 assists last season) will lead the way alongside UMass-bound Katie Peterson and Merrimack-bound Lindsay Atkinson.

Alex Blake and Kelly Blake, Medfield — Alex, a senior midfielder committed to Northwestern, has 94 goals, 37 assists, 71 draw controls, 43 caused turnovers, and 47 ground balls over the past two years. Kelly (no relation), a junior midfielder committed to Boston College, has 177 goals, 100 assists, 284 draw controls, 74 caused turnovers, and 109 ground balls over the past two years.

Anna Affolter, Newburyport —– A Holy Cross commit, the senior midfielder racked up 58 goals, 11 assists, and 105 draw controls last spring in the Clippers’ run to the Division 3 quarterfinals.

Brigid Carovillano, Manchester Essex — After earning Division 4 Player of the Year honors as a freshman last year — when she saved 67 percent of shots that came her way — Carovillano will anchor a young team hoping to build on last year’s run to the state final.

Lucy Davis, Lincoln-Sudbury — This is just the senior’s second year playing varsity, following COVID and an injury, but the Michigan commit has one of the best shots in the state. She amassed 40 goals, 16 assists, 37 draw controls, 14 caused turnovers, and 23 ground balls last spring.

Megan Doyle, Weymouth — The junior midfielder, committed to Yale, poured in a program-record 100 goals last year and added 171 draw controls and 62 ground balls en route to US Lacrosse All-American honors.

Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — As a sophomore, Finneran exploded for 97 goals, 20 assists, and 105 draw controls, helping the Raiders advance to the Division 1 quarterfinals.

Kira Fulton, Cohasset — Fulton, a midfielder who will play at William Smith, compiled 65 goals, 28 assists, 93 ground balls, 175 draw controls, and 48 caused turnovers as a junior.

Tessa Geddes, Winchester — A senior who will play at Boston University, the returning Globe All-Scholastic, Middlesex League Liberty Division MVP, and US Lacrosse All-American had 92 goals and 100 draw controls last season.

Mia Guarini, Dover-Sherborn — A Globe All-Scholastic as a junior, she scored four of her 65 goals in a Division 4 state title triumph and added 20 assists and 20 ground balls on the year.

Riley Harrington, Westwood — Harrington saved 97 shots last year and helped steer the Wolverines to a Division 1 state title. As a senior, the Dartmouth-bound goalie will help lead the team, alongside Ava Connaughton and Lil Hancock.

Alexa Kenney, Notre Dame (Hingham) — The Boston College-bound senior attack totaled 85 goals and 17 assists last year in the Cougars’ Division 2 state title campaign.

Other names to know: Ava Connaughton, Westwood; Charlise Cox, Norwell; Paige Curran, Foxborough; Sydney Smith, Bishop Feehan; Kaitlyn Uller, Wellesley; Ellie Wall, Duxbury; Reilly Walsh, Notre-Dame-Hingham; Brigid Welch, Walpole.

