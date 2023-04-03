Garbiñe Muguruza to skip French Open and Wimbledon during extended break from tennis

Garbiñe Muguruza is going to skip the French Open and Wimbledon — the sites of her two Grand Slam titles — during an extended break from tennis.

The former No. 1-ranked woman hasn’t played a match on tour since Jan. 30 and is 0-4 this year. She wrote in an Instagram post Monday that she will miss the entire clay-court and grass-court portions of the season.

“Spending time with my family and friends and it’s really been healthy and amazing so I am going to lengthen this period till summer,” Muguruza said.