‘He’s heavy. He’s mean. He’s a Bruin.’ Garnet Hathaway never stops grinding away.

But Garnet Hathaway, now a tough customer with the Bruins, knew exactly what he was serving. At age 11, he had worked the fish market at his family’s restaurant. He had all the proper permits and certifications. His father, who owns a lobster processing company near their home in Kennebunkport, Maine, would sell him prime product.

The Brown University hockey players setting up shop at lunchtime might have created skeptics among even the most adventurous of Providence’s financial district.

It was trapped and shucked and cooked and kept on ice in 2-pound bags. It was delivered to a 7-foot cart that was sourced from a sausage vendor at Fenway Park. It was mixed with mayonnaise (or melted butter, if you prefer), salt and pepper, and laid on a grilled bun. It was $14 with a bag of Cape Cod chips and a soda.

“It was an adventure,” Hathaway said, “learning how to run a business and how to train for hockey.”

Lazyman Lobster — named for the Maine menu staple, the lobster you don’t have to work for — turned a pretty good profit in Providence in the summers of 2012 and ‘13.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, Hathaway & Co. owned the corner of Westminster and Weybosset streets. They also worked a Jimmy Buffett concert, flea markets, and move-in weekend. They spent a week at the Fourth of July festival in Bristol, R.I., feeding crowds along the parade route and sleeping in their truck.

That was nothing compared to Hathaway’s hustle in hockey.

Persistence in prep school

Before his days at Brown, Hathaway was a student at Phillips Academy in Andover. In the fall of 2007, the boarding school’s campus buzzed about the new hockey transfer, Chris Kreider, a junior from Boxford arriving from Masconomet High. He and Hathaway clicked instantly.

They remain tight, even though Kreider once scored a takeaway via drop pass in a game against Hathaway’s Flames by yelling “Hath! Hath!”

When the incident was mentioned to Hathaway last week, he became quiet.

“A relentless person and a relentless competitor,” said Kreider, who scored a career-high 52 goals last year for the Rangers. “He figures out the path required to help the team win. It doesn’t matter what sport. It could be tiddlywinks.”

Hathaway was a soccer standout at Andover, a rangy striker who set a school record for goals (47). Kreider remembers pickup basketball games that “started really tame and devolved into absolute chaos.”

On the ice, Hathaway’s aggression overmatched his skill.

But he made the Andover weight room his corner of Westminster and Weybosset. Then-Bruins assistant general manager Don Sweeney, always plugged into prep hockey and formerly Andover’s dean of admissions, took notice.

Playing for the Capitals in 2021, Hathaway knocked the mask off Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask in a goal-mouth collision. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Kreider, on track to becoming a first-round draft pick, saw Hathaway pushing his limits. He pestered his family adviser to work with him.

Matt Keator wasn’t that interested.

He only had so much time to work with prospects, and “honestly,” Keator said, “he was not that good. He was OK. Kreider told me I had to take him.”

The longer Keator looked, the more he saw traits akin to his highest-profile client, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara — chiefly the ability to work beyond his comfort zone. Hathaway’s offseason trainer, Brian McDonough of Edge Performance Systems in Foxborough, once said he was “really good at suffering.” When Kreider was drafted (19th overall by the Rangers) in 2009, Hathaway believed he could be next.

By the 2010 draft, Hathaway had scored enough as a junior and senior (33 goals and 66 points in 54 games) to become a borderline prospect, ranked 110th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Doors were shut.

Hathaway was “one day away,” Keator said, from going to Bowdoin, a Division 3 school, before a spot opened up at Brown. Put it this way: There hasn’t been a NESCAC player who played in the NHL since Guy Hebert, the former Anaheim goalie out of Hamilton College who retired in 2001.

Current University of New Hampshire coach Mike Souza, who recruited Hathaway to Brown as an assistant there, had work to do.

“He was a competitive but raw hockey player,” Souza said. “He ran into everyone, and I mean coaches, teammates at practice. But he was going to run over someone on Friday night.

“He knew nothing but working his [butt] off, and it kept opening doors for him.”

Hathaway didn’t score much at Brown, but an opportunity his junior year (6-15—21 in 33 games) forced him to take a break from selling lobster rolls.

In July 2013, he competed at Bruins development camp in Wilmington — wearing No. 68, which had some cracking wise about Jaromir Jagr — and then took a Pittsburgh invite the following week.

“The hardest, most intense hockey I had found, in a 14-day span,” Hathaway said. “I was exhausted at the end of it. I gave everything.”

After Hathaway graduated in 2014, Calgary hockey operations head Brian Burke, regarded as a titan of truculence, offered him an AHL contract. That spring in Abbotsford, veteran tough guy Wade Brookbank broke his nose.

The next season in Adirondack, Hathaway had 19 goals and 36 points in 72 games, earning an NHL deal with the Flames. He spent four years there, then another four with the Capitals, who traded him to Boston with Dmitry Orlov before the deadline as the Bruins loaded up for the playoffs.

The trade meant a lot

Hathaway has scored a few critical goals — he had the game-winner for Washington in a tight Feb. 11 game against the Bruins, and he scored twice in Game 2 of their playoff series in May 2021 — but his highlight reel isn’t filled with offensive plays.

It mostly shows opponents taking offense to him.

There are crushing body checks, like the shoulder-to-chest flattening of Connor McDavid in February of last season. The Capitals wound up with a power play after the Oilers swarmed Hathaway.

There are dust-ups like the one in November 2019, when he beat down the Ducks’ Derek Grant, got up and had two of Grant’s teammates, Nick Ritchie and Erik Gudbranson, at arm’s length. Then-teammate Tom Wilson was on the bench, watching and smiling.

A player no one wanted has carved out a niche by being …

“I can’t use the language I would use in the locker room,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “He is a very valuable player because everybody on the other team is aware of him. They know he’s on your bench. They know he’s on the ice.

“He understands momentum. Like, if you watch him on the bench, there’s not often times he’s sitting down being quiet. He’s talking to the other team. He’s talking to his teammates. He’s completely involved in the game.

“Not only how he disrupts what the other team’s thinking about but how well he builds our team game is very underrated. He understands how we want to play, real quick. He understands our routes we want to run with the puck. He understands our routes on the forecheck.

“He’s heavy. He’s mean. He’s a Bruin.”

Hathaway and Tampa Bay's Pat Maroon got into it seconds after the opening faceoff of a March 25 game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

When he was traded here, a common reaction was that it made sense. Ken Linseman, an onlooker at a hockey camp in Maine, once nicknamed a young Hathaway “Little Taz,” after his rambunctious teammate Terry O’Reilly. Hathaway’s style fits the mold.

“It’s a huge compliment,” Hathaway said. “I grew up going to the Garden and watching Bruins games and dreaming of one day being out on the ice. And it was a huge compliment being traded here. Being wanted by the best team in the league.

“They’re the top team in the league and they went out and traded for two forwards and it’s me and Bert [Tyler Bertuzzi]. That’s how this team wanted to improve. That’s what they want to add to be successful and continue to push to be better.

“So I hear that and it’s amazing. Man, it just makes me want to go out and do it.”

Undrafted, unwanted, and now, valued across the league. Not bad for someone who wasn’t that good.

“But he always showed up on the scoresheet,” Keator said. “I’ve loved working with him. Straightforward, honest, good guy. A better pro than a college player.

“No doubt he had to get to pro hockey to become as good as he did, because of the style of play. He can get away with being Garnet Hathaway in the pros. You can’t do that in college.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.