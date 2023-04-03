LSU-Iowa national championship the most-watched women’s college basketball game in history

Louisiana State’s victory over Iowa in Sunday’s national championship on ABC and ESPN2 was the most-watched women’s college basketball game in history.

The matchup, featuring first-team All-America selections Angel Reese (LSU) and Caitlin Clark (Iowa), averaged 9.9 million viewers on the two networks, peaking at 12.6 million, per Nielsen Media Research. LSU won, 102-85.

Viewership was up 103 percent over last year’s championship game, South Carolina’s 64-49 win over UConn, which averaged 4.9 million viewers.