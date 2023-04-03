New BU women’s hockey coach Tara Watchorn has always been on the leading edge, both on the ice and behind the bench

“It’s really hard to put words, to think that I get to come back to my alma mater and be the head coach and to help keep pushing the program forward,” said Watchorn Monday. “It’s an absolute honor.”

Thirteen years later, the Ontario native is making history again for the Terriers. BU announced Monday morning that Watchorn, a 2012 graduate and 2014 Olympic gold medalist, will follow the retiring Brian Durocher as the program’s second head coach. It marks Watchorn’s third tenure on Commonwealth Avenue, as she also worked as an assistant coach under Durocher from 2017-2021.

In 2010, Tara Watchorn made history for Boston University women’s hockey, scoring the overtime game-winner that gave the Terriers their first-ever Hockey East title and sent them to their first ever NCAA Tournament.

“Tara quickly emerged as a top candidate for this job,” said BU athletic director Drew Marrochello in a press release, “and with each conversation we had with her, it became clear that her coaching experience at BU, Stonehill, and internationally with Hockey Canada has allowed her to build a confident vision and plan for BU hockey.”

Watchorn’s career with the Terriers came at the beginning of their wave of Canadian stars. In 2011, she anchored a strong BU blue line on the way to the national title game, the first time a Hockey East school played in the championship. After her 84-point college career, she continued to play for the Canadian national team and the Boston Blades of the defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

As a coach, Watchorn was part of one of the most intriguing stories in the sport this season, leading Stonehill College to a 17-15-2 record and NEWHA tournament semifinal appearance in the program’s first season of varsity play. The team’s success saw her named a finalist for the AHCA National Coach of the Year award.

Using the pandemic-disrupted recruiting cycle to her advantage, Watchorn stacked the Skyhawks’ roster with overlooked talent like Alexis Petford, who led all freshmen nationally in goal scoring.

Recruiting has always been one of Watchorn’s strong points, especially in her native Canada. She was responsible for recruiting British Columbia native Brooke Disher, the Terrier’s top freshman defender this season and runner-up for Hockey East Rookie of the Year. Her work as an assistant coach with Hockey Canada not only helps in her exposure to high-level prospects, but gives her an early look at her own players like BU commit Alex Law, a member of this year’s Canadian World Juniors team.

But that’s not why Watchorn keeps returning to national team positions. She believes coaching at such a high level gives her additional insights for the players she coaches year-round.

“[Coaching for Hockey Canada] for sure helps, but what I always tell people is that my experiences with Hockey Canada as a coach just make me a better coach,” said Watchorn. “I think that’s where it helps in recruiting, is that I can offer recruits more. How I’m going to help develop them skill-wise and where I see them in [a national team] program.”

The college hockey transfer portal has become seemingly as competitive as the season itself, and Watchorn will have her eye on it in her new role, looking to rebuild BU’s roster after a few years of disappointing performances. The Terriers went 11-20-3 this season, finishing seventh in Hockey East.

“We got to get in there and get a sense of what the team needs,” said Watchorn. “I think everyone now knows that the transfer portal is part of the mix, so whether it’s continued recruiting for the next class or evaluating the transfer portal, that’s all part of it.”

Watchorn credited BU for running a quick and professional search. After meeting with both her new and now-former teams Monday, she is eager to get to work.

“I want to get in there and really have some good conversations with the girls, continue to build relationships and get a sense of where they think they’re at and where they want to go,” said Watchorn.

Despite the focus forward, she won’t soon forget the coach who came before her.

“I would not be in this situation if it wasn’t for Brian Durocher,” said Watchorn. “He believed in me as a player. He believed in me as a coach when he hired me as an assistant. Without him, there’s no way I would be in this situation.”

