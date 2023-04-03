O’Bryant offers a scare, but Needham boys’ volleyball gets down to business and extends winning streak to 47 matches

“It’s always a next-play mentality,” Weng said. “Just make sure we’re staying together, staying focused. We’re all in unison, no one man is left out, and if they make an error, it’s not a big deal — just move on.”

The top-ranked Rockets withstood a road test from seventh-ranked O’Bryant, opening their season with a 25-19, 24-26, 25-14, 25-17 win — their 47th in a row. Weng did it all, racking up a team-high 14 kills while taking turns as a setter.

BOSTON — Entering this spring, the Needham boys’ volleyball team had conceded one set in the last two years. But even when O’Bryant tied up Monday’s season opener 1-1, senior Raymond Weng smiled and remained calm.

Needham began its Division 1 state title defense by pulling away late in the first set and appeared to be doing the same in the second, leading 24-20. But the Tigers (1-1) pulled off a furious 6-point rally, led by two aces from Nathan Tan, to hand the Rockets its second lost set since the pandemic. O’Bryant swarmed Tan after his set-winning ace.

However, Needham had the poise of two-time reigning champions. They stormed out to a 14-5 lead to capture the third set and surged again to start the fourth. Ethan McCarron and Brian Cloonan contributed seven kills apiece in the victory.

“[O’Bryant] won that second set and they were so excited, which was great,” Needham coach Dave Powell said. “[But] there could be an emotional come-down, and we [could] capitalize, so we told our guys to stay steady and they did.”

Powell emphasized that the early contests will be a learning process for his retooling squad. He rapidly mixed and matched lineups and schemes throughout the game, and said that while this year’s team is one of the deepest he’s had, it will take time to find the right combinations.

“Who’s going to make plays? Who’s good in certain spots? Who’s connecting with who? This year we’re so deep, it could be someone one match, then someone [else] another match,” he said.

O’Bryant coach Paul Pitts-Dilley took solace in his team’s competitive effort, despite believing his Tigers were capable of winning more than just a set. Son Nguyen tallied 33 assists and Jonathan Narsjo logged 15 kills in the loss.

The matchup wasn’t just a tough nonleague test; Pitts-Dilley appreciated its value as a showcase for boys’ volleyball in the city. Despite the sport’s rapid statewide growth, the Boston City League still has just three varsity programs.

“I think it’s great for us to show the rest of the city that we need more volleyball teams; that it’s a sport worth investing in,” Pitts-Dilley said. “I think some people think in the city that we can only put competitive sports [teams] in basketball, but I think we’re showing that you can do it in any sport.”