Rays off to first 4-0 start in team history

“Any time you do a first in this organization — there’s been a lot of winning teams here — we’ve got to take that and have some pride in it,” manager Kevin Cash said of his team’s start.

Isaac Paredes had a homer and a single for the Rays, who have outscored opponents, 27-5, in four games.

WASHINGTON — Luke Raley homered twice, Drew Rasmussen pitched six shutout innings and the Rays defeated the Nationals, 6-2, Monday night for the first 4-0 start in team history.

Tampa Bay had been 3-0 in 2002, 2012 and last year.

Raley had his first big league multihomer game and did so in front of his parents, who attended the series in Detroit and detoured to Washington en route back to their home in Cleveland.

“It’s special,” said Raley, whose mother, Beth, was celebrating her birthday. “Usually when my parents are here I’m terrible, so I’m glad I was able to do something different.”

Rasmussen (1-0) allowed two singles and didn’t walk a batter while striking out seven. He threw 50 of 66 pitches for strikes.

“Just getting ahead early,” Rasmussen said. “I thought we just had a really good game plan of changing speeds and attacking the zone.”

Trevor Williams (0-1), signed as a free agent after pitching for the Mets last season, allowed four runs — three earned — and six hits over five innings in his Nationals debut.

Jeimer Candelario homered and Dominic Smith had two hits for Washington.

Washington went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and is 2 for 23 over four games.

Williams his first two batters before Randy Arozarena beat out an infield single and Raley homered on the next pitch.



