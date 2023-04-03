Game 4: Pirates at Red Sox lineups and notes

After dropping the season opener, the Red Sox bounced back for a pair of wins to take the series from the Orioles.
Offense has not been a problem. They scored at least nine runs in each of their first three games in a season for the first time in franchise history, and became just the third team in major league history to do so, joining the 1978 Milwaukee Brewers and 1976 Cincinnati Reds.
When they open a three-game series with the Pirates Monday night at Fenway, they will be doing so against a pitcher they have never faced before, with righthander Johan Oviedo getting the nod after Pittsburgh had to place JT Brubaker on the 60-day injured list due to right elbow discomfort.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
PIRATES (1-2): TBA
Pitching: RHP Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.21 ERA in 2022)
RED SOX (2-1): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-6, 5.47 ERA in 2022)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Pirates vs. Crawford: Ji Man Choi 1-6, Austin Hedges 0-1
Red Sox vs. Oviedo: Raimel Tapia 0-3, Justin Turner 0-0
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have recorded at least 11 hits in each of their first three games in a season for the third time in club history (also 1954 and 1902) ... Since the start of 2017, the only other team to record at least 11 hits in each of their first three games in a season was the Dodgers in 2019 and 2021.
Notes: Adam Duvall became the first player in Red Sox history to record six extra-base hits in his first three games with the club. He is 8 of 14 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, and eight RBIs in three games. He is the fourth player in club history to record at least 8 RBI over the Sox’ first three games of a season, joining Brock Holt (2016), Ted Williams (1942), and Bobby Doerr (1941). ... Rafael Devers has recorded multiple hits in each of the three games (.467 AVG, 7-for-15, four runs, two doubles, and an RBI). … No need to fix Chris Martin. The righty has tried his best and succeeded out of the bullpen, throwing a scoreless inning in each of the Sox’ first three games. … Crawford became the fourth rookie since 2016 to make 12 or more starts with the Red Sox last season. Hemade four starts and worked 17⅓ innings in spring training. … Oviedo allowed just four earned runs over his last three starts of 2022.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.