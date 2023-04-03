Game 4: Pirates at Red Sox lineups and notes

After dropping the season opener, the Red Sox bounced back for a pair of wins to take the series from the Orioles.

Offense has not been a problem. They scored at least nine runs in each of their first three games in a season for the first time in franchise history, and became just the third team in major league history to do so, joining the 1978 Milwaukee Brewers and 1976 Cincinnati Reds.

When they open a three-game series with the Pirates Monday night at Fenway, they will be doing so against a pitcher they have never faced before, with righthander Johan Oviedo getting the nod after Pittsburgh had to place JT Brubaker on the 60-day injured list due to right elbow discomfort.