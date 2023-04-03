Red Sox pitching again can’t keep the ball in the yard, bats can’t make up the difference in a loss to the Pirates

With one out in the ninth and the Sox trailing by a run, Raimel Tapia reached base on an infield single. But Kiké Hernández and pinch hitter Rob Refsnyder struck out in back-to-back at-bats, cementing a 7-6 Red Sox loss.

Red Sox starters haven’t had much success the first time through the rotation. Even though they escaped with a series win against the Orioles last weekend, Sox starters allowed 15 runs (all earned) in 11 ⅓ innings, spiking the rotation’s ERA to 11.91 in three games.

Monday’s series opener against the lowly Pirates wasn’t any different.

Kutter Crawford lasted just four innings, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits together with three homers.

The offense, as it had in the previous three contests, kept the team in the game. After the Pirates put up three runs in the first, the Red Sox responded with a three-homer inning. Rafael Devers hit his first of the year, clobbering a middle-middle fastball from starter Johan Oviedo. Later in the inning, Masataka Yoshida pummeled a two-run shot at the top of the zone for his first big league homer. Triston Casas followed with a two-run shot, putting the Sox ahead, 5-3.

But in the top of the second Bryan Reynolds uncorked a solo shot, then Jack Suwinski tied the game in the third on an RBI single. Pittsburgh took a 7-5 lead in the fourth when both Jason Delay and Reynolds launched solo shots, Reynolds notching his second homer of the game.

The three homers allowed by Crawford all came when he was behind in the count. Sox starters have now allowed 10 homers, the most in baseball through their first four contests.

Reliever Zack Kelly took over for Crawford in the fifth, registering two scoreless innings.

Adam Duvall brought the Red Sox closer with an RBI single in the sixth.

The Red Sox had a chance in the eighth after Alex Verdugo reached base on a single to left followed by a Justin Turner one-out walk. Yoshida grounded out to first, advancing runners to second and third. The Sox had their hottest hitter at the plate in Duvall, but he grounded out to shortstop, ending the threat.

