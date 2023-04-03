The Red Sox thought Adam Duvall’s pull-side approach would work at Fenway, and early returns are excellent

The Sox were high on Duvall’s skill set working well at Fenway, mainly his power to the pull-side. When Duvall pulls the ball, he was a .398 hitter coming into Monday’s contest with the Pirates, slugging .852. Of Duvall’s 165 homers, 106 of them have come to the pull-side.

Adam Duvall won American League Player of the Week after hitting .571 (8 for 14 with eight RBIs and two homers.

“It’s always been my strength to pull the ball,” Duvall said recently. “So it’s not something that I shy away from. I think there’s a lot of people who don’t want to necessarily talk about pulling the ball because it can create some holes or different things. But for me, that’s kind of always been my swing. That’s always been my strength.”

Duvall is a streaky hitter, which in part has to do with his pull-side approach. Still, he knows who he is as a hitter. He tried the standard approach of thinking up the middle to right field, but noticed his barrel dragged through the zone, resulting in weak fly balls the other way.

“It just didn’t really work out,” he said.

But when he thinks pull, his swing is more engaged and connected to the rest of his body.

“As a hitter you can never lose your strength,” he said. “Because then you’re kind of searching for who you are. I just embrace it.”

Leading off

During spring training, the Red Sox said the leadoff spot would be based on matchups. It’s a spot in the order where manager Alex Cora preferred structure, but one they believed they could mix and match. Yet just three games into the season, the team will move forward with Alex Verdugo as the mainstay at leadoff.

“Yeah, until it doesn’t work,” Cora joked. “I talked to him in spring training and for where we are right now with everybody, he’s the guy.”

Verdugo has gotten off to an encouraging start, batting .357/.400/.714 with one homer in 15 plate appearances entering Monday.

Prior to the season, the Sox challenged Verdugo to take that next leap as a player. Verdugo responded by entering camp in better shape, vowing that he would have a bounce-back year.

“He looks good,” Cora said. “He’s moving well, putting the ball in play. We challenged him to be the leadoff guy. We challenged him in the offseason. We challenged him during spring training and now you’re the leadoff guy of this group.”

As for Cora’s structure, he now has that, too, after the team spent much of the last four years tinkering at that spot. It helps that Rafael Devers likes Verdugo hitting in front of him, too.

On the mend

James Paxton (hamstring) and Brayan Bello (forearm) traveled back to Fort Myers where they will pitch in an extended spring training game. Paxton will pitch Tuesday followed by Bello on Wednesday. Garrett Whitlock (hip) will pitch on Opening Day for Double A Portland and could join the big league club after that outing, though that’s still to be determined … Monday’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game was a showdown of Sox coach alma maters: hitting coach Pete Fatse played three seasons at UConn (2007-09) and assistant hitting coach Ben Rosenthal played two seasons at San Diego State (2000-01).

