Red Sox want to be fast out of gate, and their early schedule could be the start they need

So, with the season underway, is Cora more focused on how his team is playing or its record?

And then his team went out and allowed 23 runs as well as 10 stolen bases in the first three games of the season. Of course, the Red Sox also won two of three against the Orioles.

All spring, Alex Cora talked about the sources of encouragement he’d seen from his club. The manager saw the Red Sox executing in games at a high level, something he thought boded well for the start of the season.

“In this business? Where I’m at? You better win games, kid,” Cora laughed. “Winning ugly counts at this level. It counts. We won ugly in [the championship season of] ‘18, a lot of them. And in ‘21 [on the way to the ALCS], too. We probably lost some pretty ones last year [when finishing last]. So, [just] find ways to win. That’s the way I look at it.”

The schedule seemingly has given the Red Sox a promising early season opportunity to do just that. The Sox got to open with three games against the Orioles — a team with a promising offensive core, but enough questions about its pitching staff to be the consensus choice to finish last in the AL East.

On Monday, the Pirates – coming off a 62-100 campaign in 2022 – arrived in Fenway for the start of a three-game series. After a Wednesday day game, the Sox will fly to Detroit for a three-game series against a Tigers club that went 66-96 last year.

The mere fact of opponents with low expectations guarantees nothing. But it could afford the Red Sox greater margin for error to get off to a solid start while still finding their footing — a potentially significant prospect for this year’s team in particular.

Throughout the spring, members of the Red Sox talked about the importance of getting off to a strong start to the season — how doing so could offer an early rebuttal to the skepticism surrounding the team and contribute to a healthy confidence that can help a team weather the inevitable storms of a Boston season.

In a formidable division, a solid first month is not a guarantee of anything but a bad one often spells doom. Since 2003, the Red Sox have reached the playoffs 11 times. In each of those 11 seasons, they had at least a .522 winning percentage at the end of April.

There have been seven instances in that span in which the team had a winning percentage of .600 or better at the end of the season’s first full month. The Sox cruised into the playoffs in each of them.

By contrast, the Sox have had a .500 record or worse at the end of April six times: 2022 (last place), 2019 (missed playoffs), 2014 (last place), 2012 (last place), 2011 (missed playoffs by one game, organization set aflame by the fallout), and 2010 (missed playoffs). And, of course, while the pandemic-compressed 2020 season did not feature an April, the Sox’ 3-8 start was a harbinger of a last-place finish to come.

Given that history, it is unsurprising to learn of Cora’s preference for the start of the 2023 season.

“If you start 17-2 [as the Sox did in 2018], that’s a good start, and it puts you in a good spot, and you separate yourself from the rest of them,” said Cora, who noted that recent AL East champions tended to dominate early in the year. “And then after that, you just grind through it.”

None of the last 17 AL East champions has concluded the season’s first month more than one game below .500. In part, that pattern reflects the overall quality of those teams, but it also points to the fact teams hoping to contend rarely can afford a season-opening derailment.

The schedule appears somewhat less generous for the Red Sox after they leave Detroit on Sunday. They will travel to Tampa Bay, then host anticipated contenders in the Angels and Twins, travel to Milwaukee and Baltimore, then finish the month against Cleveland, the reigning AL Central champions.

Still, the fact that just 10 of the team’s first 29 games will come against the AL East (with all but four of those 10 coming against the Orioles) underscores the possibility greeting the Sox to open the year.

In a season that begins amidst modest expectations, the Sox have a chance to jump-start their campaign against lesser teams. Of course, if they fail to take advantage of the stretch, then concerns about their deficiencies will quickly multiply.

