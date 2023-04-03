Repeating as state champion is hard, but these four girls’ lacrosse teams are ready to race the challenge

Doing so is extremely difficult, because defending champions must navigate the spotlight, overcome losing core players, and withstand supreme efforts from the opposition every night.

The No. 2 Cougars are favorites once again, but as recent history shows, nothing is guaranteed. From 2013 to 2021, just one team repeated (Norwell in 2016). Last year, Westwood (Division 1) and Dover-Sherborn (Division 4) curbed the trend, but teams have still only gone back-to-back six out of a possible 30 times (20 percent) since 2007.

With last year’s Division 2 state title as an everlasting memory, Notre Dame (Hingham) girls’ lacrosse coach Meredith Frank McGinnis is ensuring this year’s players understand they can’t coast on their work from 2022.

Advertisement

“It’s a unique situation to try to take what worked from last year while still trying to create a new path this year so that you steer away from that complacency or that proverbial hangover,” Frank McGinnis said.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Cougars have won three state titles since 2013, but a repeat has eluded NDA.

With five seniors gone, including starting goalie Raegan White, Frank McGinnis is emphasizing “creating a new foundation.” They’re doing what they’ve always done, while also reworking elements of their approach.

“Of course we’re working toward a state championship title again,” Boston College-bound senior Alexa Kenney said. “However, we as a team are not entitled to anything. Every one of us is working twice as hard as last year.”

That mind-set holds true for Division 3 champion, No. 3 Medfield, which graduated 11 seniors, including its starting defense. Players who patiently waited for their opportunity now have a chance to shine.

Westwood girls' lacrosse coach Margot Spatola knows the pitfalls of going for a repeat championship. Ken McGagh for the Boston Globe

Fortunately for coach Mary Laughna, Northwestern-bound senior Alex Blake and Boston College-bound junior Kelly Blake are back, yet the bulk of the team is new. The Blakes (who are unrelated) weren’t as known early last year, but after serving as catalysts on a championship team, no one will sleep on them.

Advertisement

Laughna said it’s a completely different team in many ways, yet the opposition still thinks of Medfield as defending champs. She reminds her defenders that she doesn’t need them to be last year’s defenders, but she does need them to execute their roles.

There are some principles the Warriors hope carry over. For instance, 89.5 percent of their non-free position goals last year were assisted, and Laughna believes unselfishness is a must.

“Last year definitely set the bar really high,” Laughna said. “Every year we’ve built more and more and more. Now, it’s about maintaining that.”

Kelly Blake was part of a similar experience this winter, when the girls’ basketball team retooled after losing a strong senior class and pieced together a terrific season.

“We’re determined to be just as successful as we were last year,” Blake said. “We use last year as motivation for this year’s season. It was incredible to win states last year, and it’s definitely a feeling we all want to experience again.”

Westwood senior Ava Connaughton is hoping to conclude her career with a third ring. Ken McGagh for the Boston Globe

How about the teams that have done it? Westwood is the place to start, as the top-ranked Wolverines are looking for their third consecutive Division 1 crown. While they lost Kate Deehan and many other skilled seniors, they return Ava Connaughton, Lil Hancock, and goalie Riley Harrington.

Coach Margot Spatola said they weren’t the same team last March as they wound up becoming in June. She acknowledged repeating is likely in the backs of some players’ minds and staying in the moment is imperative.

Advertisement

“It’s really not so much focusing on repeating or trying to get that notoriety,” Spatola said. “It’s really more about: How do we focus on who we are right now and become the best team that we want to be?”

The Wolverines have a sense of what works, in terms of how they approach practices and games, but adjust as they go to avoid falling into the trap of stagnation.

Talent across the state is quite possibly the highest it’s ever been, and teams with continuity and chemistry often rise to the top.

No. 6 Dover-Sherborn is also looking to three-peat. Much like Medfield, last year’s top defenders are gone. Fortunately for coach Erin Massimi, stars Mia Guarini and Magdalena Rieper are back.

Massimi said it “feels like a rebuild year, but from a different lens.” As much as they may seem like a contender from the outside, on the inside they feel like a team figuring out how to maximize their promise.

“No matter how talented your team might be at the beginning, the hardest part is putting together the chess pieces each year,” Massimi said. “Every year, it feels harder than any previous season, but that’s what makes it so fun.”

Quick sticks

▪ Before longtime Cohasset coach Kully Reardon announced she was stepping away from the program, Billy Bitter had been helping out for a few months, running offensive clinics throughout the Skippers’ Division 3 playoff run.

Advertisement

So, when the position opened up in the offseason, parents of Cohasset players threw Bitter’s hat in the ring.

“Kully really built a tremendous program,” Bitter said. “The girls expect to play well. They expect to win and win often.”

It’s a familiar mind-set for Bitter, who scored 99 goals with 72 assists in 63 career games at North Carolina.

At Cohasset, he inherited a program that finished as the Division 3 state runner-up last year and is packed with both young and veteran talent. Senior goaltender Aizza Chase, committed to Roger Williams, backstops a stingy defense.

“I haven’t seen hands as quick as hers for that position in a long time,” Bitter said.

▪ Gabby Majenski was named Abington’s varsity head coach this offseason after spending two years as the Green Wave’s JV coach. Majenski is a 2016 graduate of Whitman-Hanson and played college lacrosse at Salve Regina, where she was a two-time captain for the Seahawks.

Majenski will look to improve on the Green Wave’s 10-8 finish from a season ago, which featured a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

▪ After earning Patriot League All-Star honors as a freshman last season, Hingham’s Grace Maroney is back for more. The sophomore — who also started on Hingham’s Division 1 state champion soccer team — netted five goals for the Harborwomen in a season-opening win over Scituate on Friday.

Games to watch

Tuesday, No. 11 Concord-Carlisle at Bedford, 4 p.m. — A Buccaneers squad that reached the Division 2 state final a season ago faces off against always-tough Concord-Carlisle.

Advertisement

Tuesday, No. 13 Cohasset at No. 17 Norwell, 4 p.m. — Two of the South Shore’s finest cross paths for an early season litmus test with Division 3 tournament implications.

Tuesday, Andover at No. 14 Chelmsford, 5 p.m. — These Merrimack Valley Conference rivals meet for the first time since last season’s Division 1 Round of 32 tilt, which Chelmsford won 9-7.

Friday, Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m. — Pentucket looks to rebound from a narrow season-opening loss (11-9) to Manchester-Essex, but the road doesn’t get any easier against a gritty Clippers squad.

Saturday, Nantucket at Wayland, 11 a.m. — Stymying a high-flying Whalers offense will be key for Wayland in this nonleague matchup. Nantucket’s journey to the MetroWest will take nearly four hours.

Correspondents Emma Healy and Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.