Thirty years ago, Jim Montgomery lifted the NCAA championship trophy. Will the Stanley Cup be next for the Bruins coach?

It was an unforgettable time for those who experienced it. It resonates today, as the Bruins coach leads another group that always seems to find a way.

The senior captain’s third-period hat trick, set up by the wizardry of freshman hero Paul Kariya , gave the University of Maine a 5-4 win over Lake Superior State in the NCAA championship game. The Black Bears finished one of the great seasons in college hockey history with a 42-1-2 record.

When the Bruins were battling the Penguins on Saturday, NESN showed a graphic. The Bruins’ record when leading after two periods: 42-1-2.

“My Maine teammates texted it to me,” Montgomery said in a text message Monday. “What a spiritual shot in the arm!”

David Pastrnak, looking like a supercharged Montgomery-Kariya hybrid, finished a hat trick in the third to give the Bruins a win in Pittsburgh. Now 44-1-2 when leading after two, they sit at 60-12-5 with five games to go in the regular season. They are three wins shy of setting an NHL record.

Thirty years after he lifted a trophy at Maine, Montgomery added via text, it would be a fine time to do it again.

Lohrei debut?

Minor league hockey is all for promotions, whether in the moving-up-in-the-world sense or get-’em-in-the-door sense. On Wednesday, the Providence Bruins will host College Night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Perfect time for Mason Lohrei to make his debut.

Fresh out of Ohio State, the Bruins’ top defense prospect could take his first professional strides against the Hershey Bears.

In 2020, the Bruins were seen as reaching when they drafted Lohrei, a 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound blue liner, late in the second round (58th overall). While Lohrei has to learn the pro game, he could make the Bruins look smart.

“Especially with the puck offensively, he’s a gifted player,” general manager Don Sweeney said in a recent NESN interview. “He’s got a lot of poise and can really change the game. He’s got a long reach. There will be an adjustment, systematically, but we’re excited about his upside and development path.”

Lohrei, who ranked sixth among NCAA defensemen in scoring (8-53–61 in 71 games) the last two years before leaving Ohio State, has been on what Sweeney called a “meteoric” rise since leading USHL defensemen in scoring (19-40–59 in 48 games) in 2020-21.

“Mason was a forward not too long ago, and moved back to play defense,” Sweeney said. “His dad [David] is a coach, so he probably helped along the way … Obviously there’s a big, long frame there, but a gifted player with a really good hockey sense.”

It is probably unfair to compare Lohrei to Charlie McAvoy, who spent two years at Boston University and, like Lohrei, signed an amateur tryout deal with Providence. McAvoy was quickly called up to the Bruins, signing a deal and making his debut in the 2017 playoffs. It’s hard to see a spot for Lohrei on arguably the deepest roster in the NHL.

Unless, of course, he forces management’s hand.

“We’ve got to tamp down [expectations] a little bit,” Sweeney said with a smile. “He has taken the first step.”

More Mariners

The Bruins on Monday announced a two-year extension with the Maine Mariners, through the 2024-25 season. Like the Red Sox and Celtics, the Bruins have developmental clubs in Portland.

The ECHL franchise, the namesake of the Bruins’ AHL farm team (1987-92) that later relocated to Rhode Island, began its partnership with Boston in 2020.

That ended the run of suboptimal travel for players and management. Beginning in 1991, the Bruins had ECHL deals with teams in Johnstown, Pa.; Charlotte, N.C.; Greenville, S.C.; Reading, Pa.; Charleston, S.C.; and Gwinnett, Ga.

Pastrnak a star

Pastrnak (5-1–6 in four games) was named third star of the week by the NHL ... The Bruins liked what they saw from Oskar Steen, who scored his first goal of the season in Sunday’s win over the Blues, in a two-game sample size. He was returned to Providence on Monday but could be recalled as a Black Ace for the playoffs … Boston and Providence (40-16-8) have combined for 100 wins, the largest total in their three-decade partnership. Maine’s total (38-25-3) makes it a tough NHL-AHL-ECHL mark to top … The Bruins are likely to have Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and McAvoy back for Thursday’s game against Toronto … The Maple Leafs and Lightning are locked into a first-round playoff matchup, while the Bruins are waiting to see whether they’ll face the Islanders, Penguins, Panthers or, with an improbable charge, the Sabres or Senators … The NHL announced six finalists for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Jason McCrimmon (Detroit), Karen Ota-O’Brien (Coconut Creek, Fla.), and Marty Richardson (Littleton, Colo.) are the US finalists, and Derek Klein (Shellbrook, Saskatchewan), Dean Smith (Halifax, Nova Scotia), and Saroya Tinker (Toronto) are the finalists in Canada. The award, named after the pioneering former Bruin, is given to someone who positively impacts their community, culture or society through the sport of hockey.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.