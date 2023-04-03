UConn writes its Storr-ybook ending with fifth NCAA men’s basketball championship

HOUSTON — UConn topped off one of the most impressive March Madness runs in history Monday night, clamping down early and breaking it open late to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards for the Huskies (31-8), who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.

They won the six games by an average of 20 points, only a fraction less than what North Carolina did in sweeping to the title in 2009.