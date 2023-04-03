With no peace in sight, NATO countries eye more Ukraine help

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s Western allies have sent the country 65 billion euros ($70 billion) in military aid to help thwart Russia’s full-scale invasion, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday, and with no peace negotiations on the horizon, the alliance is gearing up to send more.

“We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security,” Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels, adding, “there are no signs that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is preparing for peace. He is preparing for more war.”

NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday “will discuss how we can step up our support, including by continuing to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces,” Stoltenberg said. “Our support is for the long-haul.”