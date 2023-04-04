Harry Potter’s next stop? It looks like HBO Max.

It looks like the Harry Potter franchise may get another go. According to Bloomberg, HBO Max is hammering out a deal with author J.K. Rowling to turn the book series into a TV series. In the proposal, each of the seven Potter books would become a full season. The world of Potter has already generated eight movies, the “Fantastic Beasts” spinoffs, video games, a theme-park attraction, and a stage show.
Rowling would reportedly be involved with the series, but not on a day-to-day basis or as a writer. Still, her involvement and the financial benefits she’ll receive have already made the possible project a controversial one. Rowling has faced intense criticism in recent years for her transphobic comments and writings, and she has fallen from grace in the LGBT community, its supporters, and some of the actors from the Potter movies including Daniel Radcliffe.
Also, at least on Twitter, some fans of the Potter movies, which were released between 2001 and 2011, feel that it’s too soon to remake the stories.
Is HBO willing to jump into a culture war? It looks that way. Like every big TV outlet at this point, the company is always looking for existing intellectual property to milk for more product.
