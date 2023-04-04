‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ plumbs the depths, and dregs, of fandom

Just in time for the 30th anniversary of that movie, Illumination Entertainment, the studio that brought you the Minions, delivers the animated feature “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Whereas the Hoskins version bore very little resemblance to Nintendo’s, in this one directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic commit to a universe that is recognizable to anyone who has played the games. They also stack the movie with Easter eggs that fans will devour. Considering the role actual eggs play in some of the Super Mario games, this effort feels like putting a hat on a hat.

The last time someone tried to make a movie about Nintendo’s video-game plumbers, Mario and Luigi, it was 1993′s live-action fiasco, “Super Mario Bros.” That film, starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as brothers, remains the standard by which bad video game adaptations should be judged. Not even the creative casting of Dennis Hopper as King Koopa (a.k.a. Bowser), the villain of the original “ Super Mario Bros. ” video game, could save it.

This isn’t a movie; it’s a checklist of fan expectations. Matthew Fogel’s screenplay tries to stuff all of those expectations into a coherent plot. Films that pander to diehards — and there are far too many as of late — have no redeeming value for newbies. They try so hard to be a fan-service foot massage that anything remotely new or exciting is often jettisoned out of fear. Just look at how upset people were that Chris Pratt’s Mario didn’t have a pseudo-Italian accent.

Don’t worry, folks. Mario does indeed say “It’s a-me, Mario!” It’s one of the first lines in the movie. However, the fake accent is a put-on for the commercial he and brother/business partner Luigi (Charlie Day) are filming for their fledgling Brooklyn plumbing company. As befitting their location, the Mario bros have pseudo-Brooklyn accents.

The Marios live with their large Italian family in a part of Brooklyn they would have been gentrified out of years ago. In a scene framed like a Scorsese homage, Mario gets chewed out by his dad for being a failure who’s bringing his younger brother down with him. The guilt makes Mario more adamant to prove himself, so when pipes start bursting outside their apartment, he and Luigi run out to save the day.

Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, and Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, in Nintendo's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP

As a result, the brothers get sucked into different sections of the video game’s universe: Mario goes to the candy-colored kingdom of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) while Luigi is imprisoned in the hellish Dark Land. “I knew saving Brooklyn was a bad idea,” laments Mario, a line I hope NYC’s mayor, Eric Adams, never utters in a press conference.

In Luigi’s subplot, Bowser (Jack Black) is hatching an evil plan involving a star gamers will recognize as the power-up that makes a player temporarily invincible. He will use it to court the Princess, and if she will not marry him, he’ll destroy her kingdom using the star’s invincibility. Or something like that.

As in the 1993 version, the casting of Bowser sounds more exciting than it is. Black commits to the comic villainy, but the film predictably has him belting out a song that will make Tenacious D fans giddy while those who have no idea who Tenacious D is will run for the exits. At least Black doesn’t sound as bored as Pratt does.

Meanwhile, Mario teams up with Princess Peach and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), the most famous denizen of her kingdom, to save Luigi from his imprisonment. Along the way, we’ll meet various characters from the Nintendo games, including Donkey Kong (a spirited Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen) and the baby-voiced Lumalee (Juliet Jelenic), a cyan star-like object whose twisted obsession with death earns a few laughs.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” somewhat succeeds as a slobbering dog licking the face of fandom. But it is not a movie. And before you accuse me of being a grumpy old man escorting those Mario brother whippersnappers off my lawn, you should know I was a huge fan of the Super Mario games. I wasted countless hours as a teenager and into my 20s playing them.

I got all the in-jokes — I was even glad there was a “but our princess is in another castle” bit. I greatly appreciated Brian Tyler working several instances of Nintendo composer Koji Kondo’s unforgettable music into his score. I recognized all the power-ups and the visual shout-outs to games like “Super Mario Kart” and “Super Mario Bros. 3.”

And you know what? It made me wish I were playing those games instead of sitting in a theater watching this mercifully short movie. Without imagination and creativity, being catered to is an empty gesture that borders on condescension. The best I can say for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is that it’s infinitely better than its predecessor. But you don’t need a power-up to clear that bar.

★½

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Written by Matthew Fogel. Voiced by Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Juliet Jelenic. 92 minutes. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, and suburbs. PG (it’s-a-me, violenza!)





Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.