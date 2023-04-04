Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond





SLEAFORD MODS The British duo of Andrew Fearn (music) and Jason Williamson (vocals) assesses the state of their discontents on their latest album, “UK GRIM,” on which Fearn’s jagged beats and Williamson’s barked salvos turn modern life’s rubbish into oddly hooky anti-anthems. April 8, 7 p.m., Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

WORRIERS Lauren Denitzio, the creative force at the center of this Brooklyn-based band, recorded Worriers’ just-released album, “Warm Blanket,” at home; it centers Denitzio’s sturdy, yet affecting voice and sharp-eyed observational lyrics over inviting guitars and synths. April 8, 8 p.m. Faces on Pleasant, Malden. 781-851-4672, facesbrewing.com

ALESSO This Swedish DJ has collaborated with artists across the pop spectrum including pop-country pair Florida Georgia Line, Mix 104.1 staples OneRepublic, and English troubadour James Bay. His kinetic DJ sets combine those radio-ready pairings with crate-dug gems. April 8, 9 p.m. Big Night Live. bignight.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country









JOSH ROUSE Sometimes more folky than pop, other times more poppy than folk, Josh Rouse makes a point of going to different places from record to record. On his latest album, “Going Places,” the place he went to was a bar, to provide music that would be suitable for the establishment that his Spanish bandmates had purchased. No matter where he ends up, something irresistibly hooky is invariably the result. April 9, 7 p.m. $30. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

DONOVAN WOODS True to the title of this Torontonian’s latest release, “Big Hurt Boy,” a whisper of a singing voice and funereal-paced songs make for sad-boy folk music par excellence. He comes to town on the Husbandry Tour with co-headliner Henry Jamison. April 11, 7 p.m. $20. Brighton Music Hall, 158 Brighton Ave. www.livenation.com

REBA McENTIRE She long ago achieved the iconic status of being known by a single name, and while she hasn’t been as active musically in recent years as she once was because of her television series and other endeavors, Reba McEntire is still an arena-scale draw. Throughout her career, no matter the direction she turned, at least a hint of her trad country roots was never lacking. April 13, 6:30 p.m. $100-$250. SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester, N.H. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues





ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: FEVER! THE PEGGY LEE CENTURY The Tony-nominated vocalist pays tribute to the ice-cream queen of jazz and pop, who emerged as a singer with Benny Goodman, acted with Jack Webb, wrote songs for Walt Disney, recorded 1950s concept albums rivaling those of Frank Sinatra, and scored a late 1960s hit well into the rock era with the Lieber and Stoller penned “Is That All There Is?” April 8, 7 and 9 p.m. $35-$55. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

ALLAN CHASE QUARTET FEATURING CHERYL BAILEY The accomplished saxophonist and composer showcases fellow Berklee faculty member Bailey (guitar) in his group featuring Colombian electric bassist Fernando Huergo and versatile drummer Austin McMahon. April 9, 6:20 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

CAROLYN WONDERLAND The award-winning, Texas-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist — specializing in guitar — is renowned for her dynamic live performances. April 13, 7:30 p.m. $10-$40. Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, N.H. 888-603-5299, www.jimmysoncongress.com; April 14, 8 p.m. $22. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA CHAMBER SERIES The Boston Athenaeum’s recently renovated Henry Long Room hosts a piano trio of Boston Festival Orchestra musicians, including artistic director Alyssa Wang on violin, for an afternoon program of new music and overlooked works from the past. Music by Carlos Simon, Clara Schumann, Florence Price, David Baker, and Alexandra du Bois. Free; registration required. April 8, 3 p.m. Boston Athenaeum. www.bforchestra.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA BSO assistant conductor Earl Lee leads his first full program at Symphony Hall, featuring music of Unsuk Chin, Mozart, and Schumann. Pianist Eric Lu takes center stage in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor (April 6-8). Next week, BSO music director Andris Nelsons returns to Boston to lead the American premiere of Thierry Escaich’s “Les chants de l’aube,” a BSO/Gewandhaus Orchestra co-commission written for cello soloist Gautier Capuçon (April 13-15). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

GUERILLA OPERA Last spring, Guerilla Opera took over the Nichols House Museum on Beacon Hill and presented several live performances of “I Give You My Home,” a monodrama with music and libretto by Beth Wiemann about the museum’s most famous former resident, suffragist and pacifist Rose Standish Nichols. Now, in case you missed it, a filmed version of the 40-minute opera directed by Cara Consilvio is available for on-demand streaming through April 16. www.guerillaopera.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

CLYDE’S In this superb production of a work by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, the four employees who spend their days preparing sandwiches in a Pennsylvania truck stop café under the withering supervision of the owner, Clyde (April Nixon), have all done time in prison. None of them wants to return there. For Letitia (Cyndii Johnson), Rafael (Wesley Guimarães), Jason (Louis Reyes McWilliams), and gray eminence/guru Montrellous (Harold Surratt), the job represents not just a means to survive, but also a fresh start and, potentially, a larger sense of purpose. Directed by Taylor Reynolds. Through April 23. Co-production by The Huntington and Berkeley Repertory Theatre. At Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

SISTER ACT After witnessing a murder, aspiring nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier (Yewande Odetoyinbo) flees her gangster boyfriend, Curtis Jackson (Damon Singletary), and seeks refuge in a convent, where she clashes with a rigid Mother Superior (Cheryl McMahon). But pretty soon Deloris has delivered a jolt of energy to the convent by livening up the choir. Based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film, “Sister Act” is directed by Leigh Barrett, with musical direction by David F. Coleman and choreography by Dan Sullivan. April 7-May 14. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

WILD GOOSE DREAMS In this innovative if flawed play by Hansol Jung, set in Seoul, two lonely people meet online and have to deal with the complications of love in the digital age. Yoo Nanhee (Eunji Lim) is deeply conflicted about having defected from North Korea, because it meant leaving her father behind. Guk Minsung (Jeffrey Song) is a South Korean “goose father” who has sent his wife and daughter to America in search of a better life, then struggles to maintain his connection to them. Directed by Seonjae Kim. Through April 8. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, SpeakEasyStage.com

DON AUCOIN









Dance

OUR JOURNEY On this contemporary program, Boston Ballet premieres what may be its most far-reaching new commission ever. Choreographer Nanine Linning’s “La Mer” is a collaboration with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution to highlight the need to protect the world’s oceans amid climate change. Set to a live performance of Debussy’s “La Mer” and “Sirènes,” the work shares the program with Justin Peck’s 25-dancer “Everywhere We Go.” Through April 16. $39-$184. Citizen’s Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

GOODTHANGPASSING 2023 Paul Kafka-Gibbons’s ongoing informal series of events that bring together dancers, musicians, artists, and poets continues on Good Friday with the “Afrikomen in Plain Sight Edition,” referring perhaps to the hidden piece of Seder matzo set aside to be eaten at the end of the meal? This 10 a.m.-3 p.m. mixed bag includes the Picnic Sisters (dancers Molly Hess and Eliza Malecki) among a cast of other adventurous creatives. April 7. Free. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. www.thangthang.org

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE INTERACTIVE The organization’s collection of dance videos from over the past century includes a brand new release that is a real winner. Playfully tagged “Groups of Guys,” the assemblage of video clips honors founder Ted Shawn’s determination in the early 20th century to disprove the myth that men don’t dance. The playlist includes companies from as far away as Georgia, Israel, Argentina, and France, but for a smile, don’t miss Rennie Harris’s feel-good “P-Funk.” https://danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org/

BALLET HISPÁNICO’S DOÑA PERÓN In acknowledgment of National Dance Week (April 14-23) PBS is airing a performance of the company’s dance theater portrait of Eva “Evita” Peron choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. The dance work chronicles Peron’s rags-to-riches story and highlights her activism as she rose from dancehall performer to become Argentina’s first lady. Premieres on PBS channels April 14, 10 p.m.

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

MARÍA BERRÍO: THE CHILDREN’S CRUSADE Legend has it that the Children’s Crusade of 1212 saw thousands of young people trekking through France and Italy, converting Muslims to Christianity. Berrío’s work draws on centuries of paintings and drawings depicting the story for her own work, which conflates the age-old parable with the very real and devastating movement of migrants, especially unaccompanied minors. Through Aug. 6. Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

PLEASE STAY HOME: DARREL ELLIS IN DIALOGUE WITH LESLIE HEWITT AND WARDELL MILAN Darrel Ellis, who died in 1992 at just 33, used his brief career to carve out a unique position in contemporary art with an ingenious technique that merged photography and sculpture in confrontational ways that captured a fraught personal history marked by the killing of his father by New York City police before her was born. Last chance to see this affecting exhibition, for which Leslie Hewitt and Wardell Milan, both celebrated contemporary artists in their own right, have made new works in response to Ellis’s, continuing a conversation that he was unable to finish. Through April 9. Carpenter Center for Contemporary Art, Harvard University, 24 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-496-5387, carpenter.center

NORA KRUG: BELONGING & ON TYRANNY Krug gained notoriety with “Belonging: A German Reckons With History and Home,” her 2018 illustrated memoir of growing up in Karlsruhe, Germany, in the 1980s and the long shadow of the Nazi regime — a shadow cast over her own family, who spoke little about their experiences during the reign of fascism, though all four of her grandparents had lived through it. The book is featured here along with her most recent “On Tyranny,” a 2021 graphic novel inspired by Yale historian Timothy Snyder’s 2017 book “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century,” a dark proposition on the possible end of American democracy anchored in the totalitarian examples of Russia and Nazi Germany. Through June 18. Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Glendale Road, Stockbridge. 413-298-4100, www.nrm.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EL CARNAVAL CONTINÚA Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts, a Lawrence nonprofit led by Stelvyn Mirabal and his family that promotes Dominican carnival culture, put together this exhibition of costumes. Some were made locally and some imported from the Dominican Republic, where celebrations in different cities feature unique characters, styles, and stories. On view: vibrant outfits and papier maché masks portraying figures such as the limping devil or the chicken thief. Through June 7. Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. www.essexartcenter.org

CATE McQUAID









EVENTS

Comedy

SHANE MAUSS: A BETTER TRIP The host of the “Mind Under Matter” and “Here We Are” podcasts, who cut his teeth in the Boston scene, explores science and psychedelics in this preview of his new stand-up show, which launches its Vegas residency later this month. April 7, 7 and 9:30 p.m. $25-$35. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

MYQ KAPLAN The former Boston comic will be performing his new show, “ImPerfect,” which is about relationships at its core, but also, he says, “traditional marriage to polyamory, quantum mechanics to psychedelics, ‘Moby-Dick’ to Nintendo, reflecting on potential improvements as a man, a partner, and matter/energy comprising an infinitesimal portion of the universe.” April 7-8, 8 p.m. $30. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

MARGARET CHO: LIVE AND LIVID! The comedy legend celebrates her 40 years of rage and cultural commentary by keeping the flame burning, promising to “push back on the craziness” and take on homophobia, sexism, and racism. April 13, 7:30 p.m. $30-$50. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

BLUEY’S BIG PLAY Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli are coming all the way from Australia to perform for their fans. The story line — created by the animated TV show creator Joe Brumm and composed by Joff Bush — is entirely original, with puppetry and live performers. April 7-8. Tickets start at $25. Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St. bochcenter.org

KIDS & FAMILY ANIMAL RIGHTS DAY The 15th annual event celebrates animals and the ways they make our lives better. Kids will see a police dog demonstration, dog training, and an exotic animals presentation. There will also be face painting, a chance to visit with the Easter Bunny, and free Easter treats. April 8, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Massachusetts School of Law at Andover, 500 Federal St., Andover. eventbrite.com

EASTER BUNNY VIDEO CALL After a morning egg hunt at home, your child can hop on a Zoom with the Easter Bunny and ask questions about his important job. Make sure to pre-register for the call with your child’s name. April 9, 2-2:30 p.m. $10-$20. Zoom. allevents.in/boston

MADDIE BROWNING



