Australia bans TikTok on official devices as concern spreads

(Bloomberg) -- Australia banned TikTok from government-issued devices, joining the growing list of nations concerned about security threats posed by the Chinese-owned social media platform.

Announcing the order on Tuesday, Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said he was acting on advice from intelligence and security agencies. The ban will take effect as soon as possible.

Exemptions may be allowed on a case-by-case basis with certain security measures in place, Dreyfus said. TikTok’s Chinese parent company is ByteDance Ltd.