Despite biotech downturn, new Boston VC firm raises $350 million to fund startups

That didn’t stop a recently established Boston venture capital firm from collecting $350 million in its first fund-raising effort to bankroll promising biotech startups.

The past couple of years have been brutal for Massachusetts biotechs, with share prices of publicly traded companies plunging, the appetite for initial public offerings dwindling, firms laying off workers, and demand for real estate shrinking.

Cure Ventures, which was founded in 2021, announced the sum on Tuesday and said it intends to invest it primarily in early-stage biotechs with “groundbreaking curative technologies,” including treatments spawned in university labs or later-stage drugs licensed from established pharmaceutical companies.

David Fallace, a managing partner and cofounder of Cure, said he expects the venture capital firm will make seed investments of $250,000 to $6 million in 20 startups. He predicted that 12 to 15 of those ventures will show enough promise to each receive $15 million to $20 million in follow-up investments from Cure, as well as money from other investors.

Executives at Cure will likely serve as interim leaders of the budding startups, Fallace said, a common practice at life sciences venture capital firms.

Ultimately, the goal for many venture capitalists is to take the most promising startups public or to sell them or some of their pharmaceutical assets to bigger drug firms.

Fallace said he and his partners are open to a wide range of cutting-edge ideas and aren’t focusing on a particular disease or treatment approach, such as gene editing.

“We’re both disease and modality agnostic,” he said.

He and Cure’s two other managing partners, Lou Tartaglia, a former partner at 5AM Ventures and Third Rock Ventures, and Richard Lim, a former president of Omega Funds, met at public libraries in Newton and Wellesley when they were forming the new venture capital firm, Fallace said. In rented meeting rooms with whiteboards, they brainstormed the types of startups they wanted to back and the best strategies for launching them.

The inaugural fund received investments from a wide range of sources in the United States and abroad, including state and city public pension funds, foundations, endowments, hospital and health systems, and family offices, according to Cure Ventures, which didn’t identify them.

In the early days of the pandemic, no business sector seemed like a better bet for investors than biotech. The pharmaceutical industry, including the Cambridge-based biotech Moderna, developed vaccines and medicines that saved countless lives. Stocks soared to all-time highs. Startups went public at a record pace. Firms went on hiring sprees.

The market turned toward the end of 2021. Biotech stocks fell a whopping 26 percent during 2022, according to one industry benchmark, the exchange-traded fund XBI ― and the number of IPOs plummeted.

Despite the downturn, Cure Ventures may not have picked a bad time to announce a new fund for fledgling startups, according to Brian Skorney, an analyst at the investment bank Baird. For one thing, he said, startups may be able to obtain promising experimental treatments for less than they would have cost during the bull market.

And because it typically takes several years to develop experimental medicines and refine them, the IPO market could improve considerably when firms are ready to go public. “With a long enough investment window, it could be a good time” to bankroll promising startups, Skorney said. “It’s all about timing.”

