Developer pitches hotel near Boston Common

The West Street project is proposed to reach just over 152 feet in height, up from an existing cap of 125 feet. The West Street site is part of the PLAN: Downtown study area — a process the city re-launched last fall , encapsulating an area that “is currently under review by the city for a zoning height increase,” a recent Boston Planning and Development Agency filing states.

Hub Parking LLC has proposed the hotel at 17-23 West St. in Downtown Crossing, next door to the Fajitas & ‘Ritas restaurant.

An affiliate of real estate development firm Heath Properties has proposed a 15-story, 94-room hotel on a surface parking lot less than a block off the Boston Common.

The project joins a few similarly sized hotel proposals in downtown Boston that have been newly proposed or revived since the COVID-19 virus ravaged the city’s hospitality industry, including a 15-story hotel proposal at 104 Canal St. in the Bulfinch Triangle and a 12-story hotel at 7-9 Hamilton Place in Downtown Crossing.

The West Street project is expected to “replace an unsightly parking lot ‘missing tooth’ parcel and infill the street wall with a building more characteristic to the neighborhood,” the development team wrote in the recent BPDA filing. The development proposal does not specify a hotel brand that would be associated with the project, though the development team did say the proposed project will “provide a high quality low-cost/budget hotel in Downtown Boston.”

Due to its proximity to the MBTA Green, Red, and Orange lines, the project is not proposed to include any parking for cars or other vehicles, though bike parking is included.

“It is expected that due to the availability of public transportation and the walkability of the surrounding neighborhood, the hotel will rely more heavily on more non-vehicular modes of transportation to access the site,” the development team wrote in the BPDA filing.

If approved, Heath Properties expects to start a two-year construction process in mid-2024, with the hotel planned to open in late 2026.

