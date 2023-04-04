Enough white-collar workers at GM take buyouts to avoid layoffs

About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors took the company’s buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs at this time. GM said Tuesday that the offers will save about $1 billion per year in costs, about half of the $2 billion it wants to cut annually by the end of 2024. The company now has about 58,000 salaried workers in the United States. The buyouts come at an uncertain time for the auto industry, which is in the midst of a transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. GM has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

British business group postpones events after sexual harassment allegations

Britain’s best-known business group has postponed all its public events following allegations of sexual harassment, drug use, and rape among its staff. The Confederation of British Industry said Tuesday that upcoming events, including its lucrative annual dinner, would not take place as previously planned. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was due to speak at the dinner, originally scheduled for May 11, alongside a senior politician who had yet to be named. Tables at the event cost as much as £4,900 ($6,110). The CBI appointed a law firm to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct which resulted in Tony Danker stepping aside as its director general last month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RECALLS

Manufacturer of recalled eyedrops didn’t have measures in place to assure sterility

The manufacturer of eyedrops recently linked to deaths and injuries lacked measures to assure sterility at its factory in India, according to US health inspectors. Food and Drug Administration officials uncovered about a dozen problems with how Global Pharma Healthcare made and tested its eyedrops during an inspection from late February through early March. The FDA released its preliminary inspection report Monday. The company uses procedures that can’t actually ensure its products are sterile, FDA staff wrote. In particular, the inspectors found that the plant had used “a deficient manufacturing process” between December 2020 and April 2022 for products that were later shipped to the United States. The plant in India’s southern Tamil Nadu state produced eyedrops that have been linked to 68 bacterial infections in the United States‚ including three deaths and eight cases of vision loss. Four people have had their eyeballs surgically removed due to infection. The drops were recalled in February by two US distributors, EzriCare and Delsam Phama. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok fined for failing to protect children’s data

Britain’s data protection authority Tuesday issued a $15.9 million fine to TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, saying the platform had failed to abide by data protection rules intended to safeguard children online. The Information Commissioner’s Office said TikTok had inappropriately allowed up to 1.4 million children younger than 13 to use the service in 2020, violating UK data protection rules that require parental consent for organizations to use children’s personal information. TikTok failed to obtain that consent, regulators said, even though it should have been aware that younger children were using the service. — NEW YORK TIMES

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla closes out a record quarter

Tesla increased shipments from its plant in Shanghai as the electric-car maker was wrapping up a record quarter of vehicle deliveries. The automaker shipped 88,869 vehicles from the factory in March, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by China’s Passenger Car Association. Tesla’s sales were up 19 percent from February and 35 percent from a year ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart to cut more than 2,000 jobs at fulfillment centers

Walmart’s job cuts at five US e-commerce fulfillment centers will affect more than 2,000 positions, according to regulatory filings, though impacted employees may find other roles at the company. The losses include more than 1,000 positions at a warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, the state’s workforce commission said Monday. The retail giant is also anticipating a reduction of almost 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfillment center, 400 in Florida, and about 200 in New Jersey. An additional reduction is planned in California. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Wall Street rewards Meta after cutbacks

A leaner Meta Platforms is impressing Wall Street, with analysts turning more bullish as cost cuts coupled with stabilizing advertising trends make the Facebook owner’s stock look more durable in a looming economic slowdown. The shares have surged 140 percent from a seven-year low in November as Meta started cutting thousands of jobs in light of falling sales. The company announced further layoffs last month and pledged to be more efficient, adding kindling to the rally. More than two dozen brokerages have increased their price targets on the stock since the second round of job cuts was announced. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Swedish official on leave after massive pension fund loss

Sweden’s biggest pension fund Alecta has put its equities chief on leave and announced a plan to reduce risk exposure after reporting $2 billion in investment losses tied to last month’s US banking crisis. On Tuesday, Alecta said it would scale back large stakes in companies far from its home market and named Ann Grevelius as acting head of equity portfolio management. Liselott Ledin, the equities chief responsible for making Alecta one of the largest shareholders in Silicon Valley Bank parent SVB Financial Group, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank, has been placed on leave, according to spokesperson Jacob Lapidus. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed as a result of the meltdown, and First Republic Bank is still struggling to survive. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COSMETIC

L’Oreal to buy Australian luxury cosmetics line

French skincare giant L’Oréal has agreed to acquire luxury cosmetics brand Aesop, which was founded in Melbourne before developing a cult global following, for an enterprise value of $2.53 billion. At L’Oreal, Aesop joins a cast of luxury brands such as Lancome and Yves Saint Laurent as the French company bets on a continued drift toward high-end cosmetics. L’Oreal bought Skinbetter Science, a US maker of skincare creams distributed via doctors, in recent months to boost another high-end segment it calls “active cosmetics,” with brands like as La Roche-Posay and SkinCeuticals. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNET

And the Webby goes to...

Harry Styles, Post Malone, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, the cast of “Ted Lasso” and the Web series that gave us a kid loving corn are among the nominees for this year’s Webby Awards, recognizing the best Internet content and creators. The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday, the result of nearly 14,000 entries from 70 countries. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRPORTS

Schiphol to ban late-night flights, noisy planes

Amsterdam’s Schiphol, one of the top airports in Europe, announced Tuesday it will turn down the noise and limit its pollution in one of the world’s most densely populated areas. The move immediately received plaudits from environmentalists but not from its biggest customer — KLM national airlines. With its plans, the airport will phase out all traffic between midnight and 5 a.m., ban private jets and the noisiest planes, and abandon a project for an additional runway. — ASSOCIATED PRESS