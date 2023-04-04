Bon Ami is a pop-up dinner in Concord with a house party vibe

Because who wouldn’t want to hang out with Rachel Amiralian, 36, and Gavin Lambert, 28? “Rachel is addicting,” Concord resident Liz Jones enthused. “She makes everything she’s doing look sexy and fun — and you want to be a part of it.” Locals have followed the Lamberts since their days launching a meal-delivery service that boomed during the pandemic. They’ve kept busy since then getting married, having their daughter, Willow, and starting new businesses.

Warm and bright in a strapless tangerine dress, the hostess greeted guests with hugs and flutes of champagne. It was the first day of spring and the mood felt festive, as her husband put the finishing touches on a dish nearby and Lizzo played in the background. The vibe signaled house party, but we weren’t at their home. This was their fourth pop-up dinner in Concord, where they took over 80 Thoreau to a sold-out crowd of 45 customers, who came for the creative food, the experience, and the couple themselves.

Bon Ami, this latest venture, is an outgrowth of Bon Fat, their online shop selling butter bombs. If that sounds trendy, chalk it up to the fact that they have a talent for predicting what people want. And what people want is to experience life again. So when their plans for a restaurant fell through, they pivoted to an invitation-only dinner party at 80 Thoreau, where they met and remain close with the owner. “It’s so fun and feels so right,” Amiralian said. “My goal is to make every single person that enters feel like a friend.”

Bon Ami founders Rachel Amiralian and Gavin Lambert, who are married, pause dinner for a "daquiri timeout" between courses. Megan Stoessell

That relationship-building starts with the messages she sends before the event, which change each time and require a reservation after getting on the Bon Ami list. “Let’s have some fun, OK?! Mondays don’t have to suck,” one email advised. It’s hard not to have a good time when the tasting menu promises: “the finer things in life, without the usual aura of pretension.” The $125 cost covers a welcome drink, five courses, and a daquiri timeout (yep, you heard that right). A “baller” wine pairing can be added for $55.

On March 20, the meal began with bread and butter whipped with honey, salt, and sesame oil. Next came a wooden box containing a Kumamoto oyster with salmon roe, yuzu-shaved ice, and pickled serrano. From there, we were off, the happy noise rising. Everything was elevated, but nothing was precious. Highlights included citrus-poached lobster with English pea, fried shallot, and tarragon emulsion, as well as Wagyu striploin with sunchoke, black truffle, charred onion, and burgundy jus.

Already, guests have attended multiple times to see what happens next. “The food is fantastic,” newbie Nick Orpik confirmed between courses. “It’s inventive and super-fresh.” Lambert, bearded in a backward hat, said that reflects “the liberty and control” he has over the menu, also emphasizing the importance of the staff. Each server who swung by the table had a story to share about falling in love with the couple. Join the club.

An oyster with salmon roe, yuzu-shaved ice and pickled serrano. Megan Stoessell

If you go . . .

Dust off your coolest pre-pandemic look then add your name to the Bon Ami invite list at https://bonfat.com/bon-ami/ and reserve your ticket ahead of time through Instagram: @bonfat. The cost is $125, with a vegetarian option for $115. Upcoming dates include April 10 and 24, followed by May 1 and 15.

Megan Lisagor Stoessell can be reached at mlisagor@yahoo.com.