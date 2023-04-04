Chef-run meal delivery startup Ipsa Provisions comes to Boston

The meal kit and food delivery industry may have your head spinning, but one new one worth noting just launched in Boston. New York City startup Ipsa Provisions, run by two chefs, Micah Fredman (Gramercy Tavern, Eleven Madison Park) and Joshua Brau (Blue Apron) delivers to your door frozen, chef-designed meals made with seasonal, organic produce and grass-fed and pasture-raised meats. There’s no chopping, dicing, or sautéing necessary — and no subscription. These are restaurant-quality dishes — ragu bolognese, beef and kimchi stew made with grass-fed brisket, Moroccan braised chicken — ready to heat and serve. Ipsa also partners with notable chefs, such as Tom Colicchio, who created the oxtail ragu. As part of the Boston rollout, Ana Sortun (Oleana, Sarma, Sofra) collaborated with the service and supplies two of her signature dishes available through the spring — spanakopita and lamb and eggplant moussaka. Each Ipsa meal serves two to three people and costs about $25. The menu also includes soups (curried coconut lentil, matzo ball) and dishes for kids, such as za’atar chicken tenders, pepperoni pizza cups, vegetarian empanadas ($10 to $14), and desserts. Choose dishes and schedule delivery through eatipsa.com. Having these meals in the freezer ready to pop in the oven would be a pleasure when time is short or you’ve had it with cooking dinner every night.