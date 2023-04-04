The pineapple takes center stage this time of year

Centuries ago, the pineapple became the ultimate symbol of hospitality because they were so difficult to acquire. If a host offered them to a guest, they were clearly a person of importance. Today, that symbolic gesture continues on Easter as the pineapple takes center stage.

Easter is the busiest shopping holiday for this special tropical fruit, known for its sweet and tangy flavor plus its burst of Vitamin C.

Every year at Easter, as children hunt for colorful plastic eggs, our customers searched for the most elegant and prickly pineapples to decorate their tables and hams.

Sara Harkness, 80, grew up in Lexington, across the street from Wilson Farm where she shopped for fresh produce. Now that she lives in northeastern Connecticut, she commutes weekly to her cello lesson and a shopping trip to Wilson’s. This week, she arrived at the farm with Easter on her mind.

“I thought to myself, ‘What do we have for Easter?’ And I remembered we have pineapple,” she explained, as she picked up a ready-to-eat cored and peeled pineapple among a display of whole pineapples, cut pineapples, and hams.

In the week leading up to Easter, we sold nearly 10,000 pineapples to our customers. And nearly all of them were whole pineapples. At Wilson’s, the opposite is true.

Wilson Farm, a farm and retail store in Lexington. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

“Ninety-five percent of our customers buy the cored and peeled pineapples,” explained Scott Wilson when we met with him at his family’s farm. Wilson, 60, is the fourth generation of his family to work at the family business his great-grandfather started in 1884.

Back then, the family grew root crops and vegetables, onions, and carrots. One item they did not grow is pineapples. But they have plenty.

“We do sell a ton of pineapples in our retail store,” said Wilson. “That business continues to grow and it is a slow and steady increase.”

When choosing a whole pineapple in a store, look for one with a bit of a golden orange hue from top to bottom, but not too dark, which indicates it’s too ripe. Ideally, it will be firm to the touch, not dented and with a slight “give.”

Pineapples can last for about two weeks in the refrigerator. If you are eating them on Easter, take them out the day before to let them come to room temperature.

Owner Scott Wilson looks over cut pineapple with Tony Russo and Karen Russo at Wilson Farm. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

Hawaii was known for its excellent pineapples. However, it was very expensive to fly pineapples from Hawaii to the East Coast. If they were sent by boat and then shipped across the country, the pineapples were often bruised or damaged.

When a new variety, the MD-2 pineapple, was developed and introduced to growers in Mexico, Central America, and South America, the fresh pineapple market was revolutionized. Pineapples became more affordable but maintained the same excellent quality for which the similar Hawaiian variety was known.

In anticipation of the Easter pineapple rush, David DiNapoli created a beautiful display of pineapples at Idylwilde Farm, his family’s store in Acton.

“As a child I remember my mother used the pineapples on the ham, which she spiked with cloves,” he said. “Ever since then, I’ve always associated [pineapples] with Easter,” he said.

DiNapoli, 72, recalls a pineapple transformation in the family business in the 1970s.

“What really boosted our pineapple business is when the machine came to core and peel them,” said DiNapoli. “We went from selling about five cases of pineapples a week to 100 cases!”

Nowadays, he says, his customers want a step beyond the cored and peeled pineapples — most of his customers buy them cut into small cubes.

Scott Wilson, whose family owns Wilson Farm, stands next to pineapples from Dole’s Golden Selection. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

Across the globe, sales of pineapples always increase this time of year.

Jesus Rodriguez, senior vice president of North American Sales for Del Monte, wrote via email that they experience an increase in pineapple sales for the holiday. Del Monte is the No. 1 branded pineapple in the United States.

“In general, pineapples see the first increase in demand around Easter for several reasons. Some people start to vacation for spring break. It is also related to other fruits being in transition at this time of the year,” he wrote. Along with its golden pineapples, Del Monte also produces a pink pineapple, which has a beautiful interior and a sweet, less tangy flavor.

At Calareso’s Farm Stand in Reading, Joe Musgrave is preparing for the increase in pineapple volume. Musgrave, 48, is the store’s general manager and buyer, plus a fourth-generation member of the family business.

“Definitely around Easter time, you see an uptick on pineapple [sales]” he said.

He thinks that pineapples are a perfect pairing for the traditional holiday ham.

Cut pineapples on display at Wilson Farm. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe/Carlin Stiehl

“The ham has a smoky cured flavor, and the sweetness of the pineapple is a real complement to that,” he said.

Musgrave notices that many of his customers buy pineapples for Easter because of Pinterest.

“When it comes to holidays these days, people ask “What am I going to make this year?” And if they are looking at it — and they definitely are — they see the ham decorated with the pineapples and the cherries and they want to replicate it,” he said. “To see a picture and be inspired and want to duplicate it, it brings a lot of jazz back into people’s meals.”

Edwin Polanco, 48, is a partner with America’s Food Basket. The store has 10 locations across Massachusetts and three in Georgia.

For his stores, he buys a lot of pineapples in preparation for the Easter celebration, which is quite different from how he was raised to celebrate the holiday in the Dominican Republic.

“When I got to this country, I was 17 and my parents were not used to the culture of Easter,” he explained. “We were more into Holy Friday and Palm Sunday with going to church. Plus, we used to cook a lot of fish and we used to make a big pot of sweet beans.”

Pineapples were grown in the Dominican Republic on the other side of the country from where he lived.

“We would go to the side of the country where they had really sweet pineapples and it was amazing to eat them. We tried to grow them in our backyard but they didn’t grow as good as corn, watermelon, papaya, lettuce, tomatoes, eggplant,” he said.

Back then, he had no association between the pineapples and the holiday.

Now, he says, he eats them on Easter and makes sure they are plentiful in his stores.

“I am open to what my customers want,” he said. “And that is pineapples.”

