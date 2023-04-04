A reader’s kitchen tips: Put leftover coffee to good use and upcycle that baguette bag

Here are some of Carla Breton’s ideas.

We asked readers to send in their money- and food-saving kitchen tips, and this reader from New Hampshire has several that will keep your iced coffee from getting watery and your salad from getting limp. Keep your tips and tricks coming; we love hearing from readers. Email them to christine.morris@globe.com with “kitchen tip” in the subject line. Please include your full name and hometown.

Keep the wrapper from sticks of butter. A little bit of butter remains on the wrapping (especially if the stick is room temperature when unwrapped). They are great to grease a cookie sheet or baking dish.

Advertisement

Pour leftover coffee into ice cube trays and freeze. Use those in iced coffee instead of regular ice.

The complimentary shower caps in hotels make great bowl covers.

If you’re using a creamy dressing on salad, put the dressing in the bowl before the lettuce. Use the back of a spoon to rub the dressing around the bowl. This coats the lettuce more evenly without overdressing.

Basket-style coffee filters make great to-go wraps for a sandwich while driving.

If you buy a baguette in a long bag, cut down to the bottom 1/3 of the bag and keep that to make a sandwich sleeve. I used to do this for my kids’ school lunches and everyone asked them where they bought their sandwich.

Mayonnaise works just as well as butter for grilled sandwiches.

Cut bagels, English muffins, or baguettes before freezing.

Never rinse cooked pasta.

That’s all I can think of for now.

CARLA BRETON, Stratham, N.H.

Great ideas, Carla. Thanks for sending them in — and thanks for reading.

CHRIS MORRIS

Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @morrisglobe.