Recipe: Deviled eggs for Easter dinner just got an upgrade with this rustic, zesty sour cream filling

Makes 24 halves

For a fresh take on deviled eggs, sub out the mayo and paprika for sour cream and fresh herbs. Mash the yolks and seasonings with a fork, and spoon, rather than pipe, the filling into the egg whites. It's a rustic presentation with zesty, bright flavors that will be a hit on the Easter table.

12 eggs 1 stalk celery, very finely chopped 2 scallions, very finely chopped 2 tablespoons very finely chopped capers 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh dill 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard ¼ cup sour cream Grated rind and juice of 1/2 lemon Salt and pepper, to taste Extra fresh dill (for garnish)

1. Place the eggs in a large saucepan that will hold them in a single layer. Add cool water to cover by 1 inch. Bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat. Just when the water has barely begun to boil, immediately turn off the heat, cover the pan, and leave the eggs for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, prepare a large bowl with ice and cold water. Drain the hot water from the eggs, rolling them in the pan to gently crack the shells. Transfer the cooked eggs to the ice water to cool. If there are any eggs that are not cracked slightly, tap them with the back of a spoon.

3. Peel the eggs. Line a plate with a paper towel and set the eggs on the plate to dry.

4. Remove the egg yolks and transfer to a bowl. Add the celery, scallions, capers, dill, Dijon mustard, sour cream, lemon rind and juice, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Use a fork to mash and blend the mixture. With a small spoon, fill the egg whites.

5. Arrange the eggs on a platter and garnish with dill. Refrigerate for up to 2 hours before serving.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick