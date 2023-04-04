Recipe: For Easter, bake old-fashioned custards, with a familiar, comforting, silky texture

Serves 4

Eggs baked with milk is a dish as old as time. There are dozens of variations (my 1944 edition of "The Boston Cooking School Cook Book" by Fannie Farmer has six: chocolate, coconut, coffee, ginger, maple, and rice), but the ones here are the plainest, mixed only with a little sugar, a pinch of salt, and vanilla. Sprinkle the tops with ground nutmeg, which is a delightful flavor. But please don't use stale nutmeg that's been hanging around your spice cabinet for years; use ground cinnamon instead. The batter is baked in glass custard cups, small glass jars, ramekins, or coffee cups, and though they're not buttered, the mixture doesn't stick to the sides. Each should be able to hold one-half cup plus a couple more tablespoons. Scald the milk first with the sugar just until the milk is hot and the sugar dissolves. Then whisk the milk very slowly into a bowl of eggs; start with a few drops at a time so you don't curdle the eggs. I set the bowl on a wet paper towel to keep it from sliding. Then I strain the mixture to remove the white string on the egg whites so the finished custards are perfectly smooth. Cook the little cups in a water bath, a baking dish filled with boiling water, and when the tops don't jiggle when you shake them gently, the custards are cooked. The texture is silky, the taste familiar, the dishes very comforting.

2 cups whole milk ¼ cup sugar 2 eggs Pinch of salt 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Ground nutmeg or cinnamon (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand 4 custard cups, ramekins, or heatproof glasses (1/2 cup capacity each; if possible they should be able to hold an extra 2 tablespoons each). You also need to set a bowl on the counter with a wet paper towel under it (to keep it from moving), and you need a baking dish that will hold the cups. Set a strainer over another bowl. Bring a kettle of water to a boil while you prep the custard mixture.

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the milk and sugar. With a rubber spatula stir the mixture once or twice while it heats so the sugar melts. The milk should be hot but not let it come to a boil.

3. Set the bowl and strainer nearby. In the bowl on the wet paper towel, whisk the eggs and salt. While whisking, add the milk a few drops at a time, then very slowly in a thin stream, until it is all incorporated. Pour the mixture through the strainer. Stir in the vanilla.

4. Divide the strained custard among the cups. You can do this with a small ladle or you can transfer the mixture to a measuring cup with a lip. Sprinkle the custards with nutmeg or cinnamon.

5. Set the cups in the baking dish and add enough boiling water to come halfway up the sides of the cups.

6. Transfer to the oven. Bake the custards for 40 to 45 minutes, or until they no longer jiggle in the middle when you shake a cup gently (you'll need to hold onto a kitchen towel because the cups are hot). Let the custards sit in the pan with the hot water for 20 minutes.

7. Carefully lift the cups from the water and transfer to a paper towel to dry the bottoms. Leave to cool completely. Serve with small spoons.

Sheryl Julian