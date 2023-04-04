Recipe: Scramble eggs for Easter brunch tartines with asparagus and smoked trout

Serves 4

Egg sandwiches just got a whole lot more sophisticated with these tartines, the favorite French open-faced sandwich, sometimes presented as baguettes with butter and jam or with heartier bread covered with savory bites such as mushrooms, cheese, or charcuterie. Here, toasted sourdough is topped with soft-scrambled eggs, asparagus, and smoked trout for an elegant Easter lunch or brunch. The trick is to treat the eggs with great care and take your time. Keep whisking them gently in a skillet of butter, using small circles over medium heat; do a little dance with the pan, taking it on and off the heat. Gradually incorporate the cooked eggs on the bottom of the pan into the runny eggs on top until the entire skillet forms small, soft curds. Don't wait till they're done to pull them off the burner. At that point, they should be just a little less cooked than you prefer since they continue to cook in the residual heat of the pan. Arrange toasts on plates, add lightly cooked asparagus, and a drizzle of sour cream-horseradish sauce. Spoon on the eggs and finish with flaked smoked trout and snipped chives.

6 ounces smoked trout ½ cup sour cream or creme fraiche 1 tablespoon lemon juice 2 teaspoons bottled white horseradish, drained, or more to taste 3 tablespoons freshly snipped chives Salt and pepper, to taste 1 pound asparagus, ends snapped off 4 large slices sourdough bread 3 tablespoons unsalted butter 8 eggs

1. Set the oven at 200 degrees. Have on hand a deep 10-inch skillet and a whisk.

2. With a fork, flake the trout, discarding the skin and any bones; set aside.

3. In a small bowl, stir together the sour creme or creme fraiche, lemon juice, horseradish, 1 tablespoon of the chives, and a pinch of salt.

4. In the skillet, bring 1 inch of salted water to a boil. Add the asparagus and cook for 3 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with the tip of a paring knife, but still bright green. With tongs, transfer them to a plate, sprinkle lightly with salt, and cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Rinse out the skillet.

5. In a toaster or under the broiler, toast the bread on both sides, or until lightly golden. Spread with 1 tablespoon of the butter. Set a piece of toast on each of 4 plates. Transfer the plates with the toast to the oven while you cook the eggs.

6. In a bowl, whisk the eggs with a pinch each of salt and pepper.

7. In the skillet over medium heat, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Pour in the eggs and begin stirring with a whisk in tiny circles all around the bottom of the pan. Do not stop stirring. Move the pan off and on the burner as you cook to keep the eggs from cooking too fast and drying out. The eggs will begin to thicken fairly quickly and then mysteriously thin out. Don't panic; they will thicken again. As soon as the eggs on the bottom of the pan begin to cook faster than you can stir them into the uncooked eggs, move the pan off the heat and keep stirring in tiny circles so the cooked part on the bottom is constantly being incorporated into the uncooked part. When the eggs are almost entirely small, soft curds, but still a little squishy, take the pan off the heat. Let it sit for a minute.

8. Remove the plates from the oven. Top each piece of toast with 4 to 5 asparagus spears. Drizzle with horseradish cream and spoon 1/4 of the eggs over the asparagus. Arrange the trout on top and sprinkle with chives and pepper. Serve with the remaining sauce.

Sally Pasley Vargas