Uruguayan tannat shines in the hands of next-generation makers

Tannat — a deeply pigmented and tannin-abundant variety originating in southwestern France — has thrived in Uruguay since the late 19th century. The thick-skinned grape performs well in the frequently humid conditions of Atlantic-kissed coastal vineyards, as well as in the red sandy soils and continental climate of the country’s north. Basque immigrant Pascual Harriague, considered the father of the small-but-mighty South American nation’s wine industry, is credited with planting the first tannat vineyard in the 1870s. He figures so prominently in Uruguay’s vinous history that the day of his passing, April 14th, is commemorated as Tannat Day. Even if you’re not one to jump on the bandwagon of designated occasions, don’t pass up the opportunity to experience what modern makers are doing with tannat. Two in particular, keen to show that the grape can span a stylistic range, work skillfully with the grape’s muscular tannins, turning out wines with physiques more akin to acrobats than powerlifters.

If past experience with tannat has led you to regard these red wines as inky, oak-forward, and stern in character, you will be pleasantly surprised by what Uruguay’s next-generation winemakers are turning out. Building on family legacies, they are putting their stamp on the nation’s flagship grape while preserving its rich, vivid nature.

Gabriel Pisano is the fifth generation of a winemaking family, with Italian and Basque roots, that has called Uruguay home for 100 years. Hearing his last name, you would be right to associate him with his father and uncles, who operate Pisano Family Vineyards in the Canelones sub-region of Progreso, north of Montevideo. After working harvests around the world, Gabriel launched his own winemaking project, Viña Progreso, in 2009. Intent on experimentation, he’s well known for crafting a limited-edition tannat using open-top fermentation, where yeast activity benefits from contact with air; and, for a bottle in a series called “Overground,” Pisano employs cold maceration, gentle punch-downs, and aging in neutral barrels to create an elegant, concentrated pour.

If Pia Carrau feels the weight of history on her shoulders, you would never know it by her buoyant line of wines called “Folklore,” under the brand Castel Pujol. As the 10th generation of a winemaking family that traces its roots back to 18th-century Spain, Pia — daughter of Dr. Francisco Carrau, one of the Uruguay’s foremost winemakers and scientists — is general manager of winery Bodega Cerro Chapeu in Rivera, nestled up north next to Brazil’s border. The Folklore series, which includes a skin-contact white and a fizzy pét-nat, taps into the zeitgeist of innovative ferments. To craft the “Tinto,” pressed skins of the white grape petit manseng are added to tannat, resulting in dried citrus peel spiciness. It’s an absolute delight.

Enjoy these winning reds all season long. Tannat this delicious deserves more than just one day on the calendar.

Viña Progreso Bodega Experimental “Overground Tannat” 2020 Elegant aromas of red fruit, undergirded by a hint of mushroom and black olive, lead to a rich palate of black cherry and anise, confident acidity, and polished, plentiful tannins. 14 percent ABV. Distributed by Gilbert Distributors. Low to mid-$20s. Retailers include Berman’s Fine Wines & Spirits, Lexington; Buckalew’s General Store, Melrose. Special note: This producer’s “Revolution Tannat” — an exuberant, young style — is also available for around $18. Retailers include Ball Square Fine Wines, Somerville; Spirits Liquor Store, Maynard.

Castel Pujol “Folklore Tinto” 2021 Ruby in hue with subtle brick accents, this pour — primarily tannat, co-pigmented with the pressed skins of petit manseng — offers scents of berries, violets, and pepper. It blooms with red plum tartness, bright acidity, and dried orange peel spiciness, all bathed in plush tannins. 13 percent ABV. Distributed by Hangtime. Low to mid-$20s. Retailers include Albert’s Market, Cambridge; Streetcar Wine & Beer, Jamaica Plain.

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com