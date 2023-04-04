After 28 years, Boston city archivist John McColgan is history

After graduating from Boston College, he got his doctorate in Irish history at University College Dublin.

His father was the last Ward 7 city councilor, before the council was changed to its current format. But politics didn’t run through McColgan’s veins. History did.

John McColgan grew up on Dawes Street, just outside Edward Everett Square in Dorchester.

“I didn’t think I could be a very good teacher,” he recalls, so he went back to UCD to get an archivist degree. After living in Ireland for 12 years, he came back to Boston in 1981 and got a job at the state archives. By 1986, he was working at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, where he met his wife Donna.

Studying and preserving history was his passion, and he got lucky when then-Boston City Clerk Rosaria Salerno hired him in 1995. Throughout much of the 20th century, the city had displayed an ambivalent attitude about archiving its history. It wasn’t until 1989 that the city got around to hiring its first archivist, Ed Quill, a former Boston Globe reporter and librarian. When Quill retired, his job was not filled for two years before Salerno became clerk and hired McColgan.

When he arrived, McColgan found two people working in the office.

His goal from the get-go was to professionalize the office and increase its ability to collect and catalogue records.

When he worked his last day last Friday, McColgan walked out of the archives building in West Roxbury knowing he had left the office in good hands: Kristen Lafferty, Marta Crilly, Kayla Skillin, and Meghan Capone. For all the records he’s assembled, he considers assembling that professional staff his legacy.

“These four women are pros,” McColgan said. “They all have master’s degrees in archives. They really hammered this place together.”

They did so with a boss who fought for them and for the notion that a city that does not record its history does not learn from it.

McColgan used his office to make history come alive, engaging ordinary citizens through public speaking and exhibits. His work on the effects of the 1840s potato blight that caused famine in Ireland, and saw Boston’s demographics change dramatically in just a few years, was especially compelling.

Four years ago, while dedicating a memorial to the famine refugees buried on Deer Island, McColgan noted the impoverished Irish shared their resting spot with “peaceful Native Americans starved in confinement on the island during King Philip’s War of the 1670s.”

He said those graves “testify against colonialism, greed, economic exploitation and political repression that have inflicted — upon Ireland, Native Americans, and many another people down to the present — the tragedies of famine, war and forced exile.”

It was a poignant speech, reflecting the growing body of research into marginalized communities by city archivists.

Preserving records of more contemporary events also compels him. McColgan and his staff amassed a moving collection of items after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013: running shoes, handwritten sympathy messages on clothing, a letter from students in Kenya. Mayor Tom Menino received some 1,800 sympathy letters.

“The amount of sympathy and solidarity from all over the country and all over the world was extraordinary,” McColgan said.

It’s the kind of preserved history that is essential for the collective memory of a city and its people.

Throughout his career as a public servant, McColgan was an engaged citizen, running a neighborhood crime watch, stewarding the public art sculptures, including that 12-foot bronze pear, that grace Edward Everett Square.

McColgan and his wife live in Savin Hill, overlooking the gas tanks and what he calls the Malibu Riviera. While he’s officially retired as city archivist, historians don’t retire. He has more research in mind.

But after nearly 28 years in a job that requires a lot of focus and concentration, McColgan admitted, “I’m really looking forward to retirement.”

In a day and age when too many are cynical about public service, McColgan was the model public servant, and, even rarer, an actual scholar and gentleman.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.