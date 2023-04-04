City officials plan community healing tour in response to ongoing violence in Boston

Cox told reporters that robbery attempts in the city are up, with 177 reported in 2023 as of Tuesday, compared to 146 at the same time last year. He said Boston has seen 11 homicides so far in 2023, up from five at the same time in 2022.

“We need to do all we can to partner with everyone, all the stakeholders in the city, to make sure that we respond appropriately for today’s issues and problems to resolve them,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox during a briefing amid the multi-day workshop.

City officials, clergy, advocates, and academics convened Tuesday for an anti-violence workshop and said they’ll be holding a community healing tour in an effort to prevent further violence in Boston, with 2023 homicides currently occurring at more than twice the pace of last year’s murder tally in the city.

Police, Cox said, have made five murder arrests so far this year, and investigators are “looking forward to making some other ones here in the [near] future coming up.”

Mayor Michelle Wu also briefed reporters during the meeting at the Tobin Community Center in Mission Hill and said the city is a “national model” for community safety.

“We know that Boston is also one of the safest large cities in the country,” Wu said. “But I am here to emphasize that historic lows are not good enough, when it comes to public safety incidents. We are committed to eradicating violence in our communities in every neighborhood, in every part of our city.”

As part of that effort, the city will be launching a “healing tour,” said community advocate and radio host James “Jimmy” Hills during the briefing.

“It will consist of phases and we will go into communities for a collaboration with” city officials and neighborhood trauma workers, Hills said. “According to data, we’ll go into four neighborhoods three times and meet with the community. The ultimate goal of the healing tour ... is that we bring the ownership of the improved quality of life back into community but supported by the city.”

