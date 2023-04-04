Civil Rights office closes complaint filed against Newton by conservative parent group

In a letter sent to Newton Public Schools last week, the civil rights office said there was no evidence the high school was in violation of the law for its production of “Lost and Found” at Newton North High School.

The decision addresses a federal civil rights complaint filed by Washington, D.C.-based Parents Defending Education last October against the high school alleging a student-led theater production broke the law by limiting auditions to only students of color.

The US education department’s Office for Civil Rights has closed its investigation into allegations of discrimination filed by a national conservative parent group against Newton North High School.

Kathleen Smith, Newton interim superintendent, said in a statement that the district is pleased the complaint has been closed and can move forward with providing “opportunities for students to perform and express themselves in a variety of ways.”

“While centered in the stories of the lives of our students of color, no one was turned away or excluded from participating or having a role in the ‘Lost and Found’ production,” Smith said. “In fact, we were pleased to have a wonderfully diverse cast and crew who brought the entire show to life.”

In the October complaint, Parents Defending Education said the audition packet for the production asked students to “identify racially/ethnically,” which reinforced the “identity-based nature of this event.” The Office for Civil Rights found during its investigation that the revised version of the audition packet no longer asked how students identified racially or requested a headshot.

“The OCR office diligently looked into the Newton case and rectified unlawful discrimination practices in the district, as they should with all complaints that come across their desk,” said Caroline Moore, the vice president of Parents Defending Education, in a statement. “We hope they will continue to do that with the other complaints we’ve filed in this district. Asking students to submit photos to participate in a play to determine their race? It’s 2023 and that is unfathomable. Students in Newton deserve better.”

Although this complaint against the school is closed, Parents Defending Education filed another federal civil rights complaint last month against Newton Public Schools, alleging Newton North High School’s Dover Legacy Scholars Program is discriminatory because its focus is to serve students of color.

“Although this affinity group aim(s) ‘is to make sure the Scholars feel supported and fully connected to each other and all aspects of the Newton North Experience,’ it is clear this affinity group is not open to all students who attend Newton North High School,” Moore said in the complaint.

Smith said the district is aware the complaint was filed but, as of Tuesday, has not received notice that the Office for Civil Rights has taken it up. She added the Dover program “builds community for under-represented students enrolled in academically challenging coursework, such as AP and honors level classes.”

Mike Zilles, president of the Newton Teachers Association, said these complaints from Parents Defending Education are attacks on their efforts to address issues of diversity and equity in the district.

Zilles said the complaint against the Dover program feels personal because Inez Dover, a retired Newton teacher for whom the program is named, was a long-time colleague of his.

“She was a great teacher, and a great colleague, and a great support to students of color,” he said.

Parents Defending Education, which says it opposes “racial discrimination and political indoctrination in America’s schools,” has logged several complaints against schools around the country and Massachusetts, including 50 “incidents” in the state for how they teach about race, sex and gender, and for programs aimed at supporting students of color.

In 2021, Parents Defending Education sued Wellesley Public Schools, alleging the district violated white students’ civil rights when Wellesley High School hosted a forum for students of color to discuss racism. Milton Public Schools also recently came under fire by the group over a math program aimed at supporting students from various backgrounds.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.