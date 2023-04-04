Dedham police warn residents after reports of aggressive turkeys

Breeding season is March through May, so male turkeys are acting aggressive to establish dominance, the post said. Turkeys are also becoming accustomed to interacting with humans, police said.

“Animal Control has received a few reports of turkeys, ‘following’ and ‘intimidating’ residents — as well as a USPS letter carrier,” Dedham police said in a Facebook post

Dedham police warned residents Tuesday to be wary of turkeys after a recent spike in incidents involving the “intimidating” birds.

“The increase in intimidation and aggression towards humans is due to turkeys having become habituated around humans — because humans are feeding them — whether intentionally or unintentionally,” the post said.

The warning comes after a mail carrier had to have his hip replaced last month after a turkey attacked him in Cambridge.

The best thing to do is stop feeding the birds, police said.

Turkey attacks on cars, another growing phenomena amid breeding season, is often caused by turkeys seeing their reflections and mistaking them for other birds, officials said. To scare off turkeys, use loud noises, bright lights, hoses, pinwheels, and artificial lawn animals, officials said.

“Perhaps the next month or so allows for a good excuse to skip window cleaning and car washing!” police quipped.





