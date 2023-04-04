Fatal fire at Westborough home deemed accidental, officials say

The two-alarm fire in Westborough that left a woman dead and two first responders injured on Monday was accidental, and the home had no working smoke detectors, authorities said Tuesday.

“This was the second deadly fire in less than a week in which smoke alarms were not present or not working,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in the statement. “Please take a moment today to be sure you and your loved ones are protected ... replace alarms that are more than 10 years old. When purchasing a new one, choose a photoelectric alarm with a sealed, long-life battery and a hush feature. This will reduce the chances that someone will disable the alarm. Finally, test all your alarms once a month to be sure they’re working properly.”

The fire at 55 Belknap St. may have been caused by unsafe disposal of smoking materials or an electrical event, the statement said, and investigators found no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

Smoking materials and electrical events are the two leading causes of fatal fires in Massachusetts, said Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell.

“If you smoke or have guests who do, please be sure to put it out, all the way, every time, using a heavy ashtray with water or sand,” Purcell said in the statement. “When using or charging electrical devices, avoid overloading power strips and extension cords. Plug heavy appliances like heaters, microwaves, and other items directly into a wall outlet that can handle the current.”

Around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, firefighters responded to the single family home, the statement said, and received a report that a person was trapped inside. When they arrived, flames were coming from the front and left sides of the single-family home, the statement said, and they did not hear smoke alarms sounding.

A woman was found dead inside the home, the statement said. As firefighters battled the fire, multiple propane tanks next to the home exploded, complicating their efforts. A Westborough firefighter and a Westborough police officer were sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The woman’s name will be released by the Worcester district attorney’s office once the family has been notified, the statement said.

“On behalf of the Westborough Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family that lost a loved one yesterday,” Purcell said in the statement.

The fire departments of Southborough, Northborough, Hopkinton, Hopedale, Upton and Grafton, as well as the Department of Fire Services helped at the scene, the statement said.

The investigation was conducted by Westborough fire, Westborough police, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Worcester district attorney’s office , the statement said, with support from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.